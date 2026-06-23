Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha's Film Witnesses Over 50% Drop On First Monday

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has been garnering praise worldwide. Samantha has been lauded for her stellar act in the action-comedy. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film marks her third collaboration with Samantha after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). After a strong opening weekend, the film witnessed a slowdown on the first Monday. However, it has crossed the Rs 45 crore mark worldwide and is approaching the Rs 50 crore milestone.