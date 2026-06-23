Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha's Film Witnesses Over 50% Drop On First Monday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram amassed a global gross of Rs 46.04 crore within four days of release.
The action-comedy has emerged as Samantha's highest-grossing solo-starrer.
Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film marks her third collaboration with Samantha after Jabardasth and Oh! Baby.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has been garnering praise worldwide. Samantha has been lauded for her stellar act in the action-comedy. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film marks her third collaboration with Samantha after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). After a strong opening weekend, the film witnessed a slowdown on the first Monday. However, it has crossed the Rs 45 crore mark worldwide and is approaching the Rs 50 crore milestone.
Maa Inti Bangaaram has emerged as Samantha's highest-grossing solo-starrer to date.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 5.35 crore on Friday. It saw a jump on Saturday (Day 2), earning Rs 7.65 crore and Rs 10.10 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). On Monday, there was a 59.4% drop from Day 3's nett collection as it raked in Rs 4.10 crore across 2,768 shows at 28.4% occupancy.
Total domestic gross collection of Maa Inti Bangaaram currently stands at Rs 31.44 crore. The India nett collection is Rs 27.20 crore in four days.
Overseas, it has collected only Rs 1 crore on Day 4, bringing the total overseas gross to Rs 14.60 crore and the worldwide gross collection to Rs 46.04 crore.
About Maa Inti Bangaaram
The film was released in Tamil version under the title Engal Thangam. The Telugu version contributed significantly to the box office business.
Samantha has produced the film alongside Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner, with a story by Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi contributing the screenplay.
Apart from Samantha, the feature also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi.
Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha met Samantha and Raj Nidimoru on Monday after the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram. They congratulated the couple and the film's team on the box office success.