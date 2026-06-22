Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha's Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark Worldwide In Opening Weekend

Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed over Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend, driven by a strong Sunday performance.
The film collected Rs 10.10 crore net in India on its third day, bringing the three-day domestic net total to Rs 23.10 crore.
The opening weekend collections have beaten the lifetime and opening hauls of Samantha's previous female-led releases like Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, which hit the screens on June 19, is performing well at the box office. The Telugu action-comedy opened to mostly positive reviews, with critics and audiences lauding the actress for her outstanding performance. It witnessed over 30% growth on Day 3 from Day 2's net collections, taking the domestic earnings to over Rs 20 crore. Worldwide, it has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 5.35 crore and collected Rs 7.65 crore on Day 2. It saw a 32% jump, registering Rs 10.10 crore net across 2,965 shows at 53.4% occupancy on its third day of release, pushing the film's three-day India net total to Rs 23.10 crore (Rs 26.69 crore gross).
Overseas collections added Rs 4 crore on the third day, lifting the total overseas gross to Rs 15.10 crore. The opening weekend worldwide gross stands at Rs 41.79 crore.
"To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led," Samantha wrote on Maa Inti Bangaaram's opening day haul.
Occupancy rates climbed steadily from 31.9% on Friday to 44.6& on Saturday, before peaking at 53.4% on Sunday.
Maa Inti Bangaaram is maintaining a steady upward trajectory instead.
The film has performed better than Samantha's 2023 release, Shaakuntalam, which struggled to cross double digits worldwide in four days. It also beat her previous female-led films, Yashoda (2022) and Oh Baby (2019).
About Maa Inti Bangaaram
BV Nandini Reddy has directed the film, with a screenplay by Raj Nidimoru, Vasanth Maringanti, and Prahas Boppudi.
Samantha's own banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, has backed the project, alongside Nidimoru. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the film's music.
It was released in Tamil under the title Engal Thangam.
The film is about an ex-assassin who goes to great lengths to protect her family.