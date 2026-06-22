Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha's Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark Worldwide In Opening Weekend

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, which hit the screens on June 19, is performing well at the box office. The Telugu action-comedy opened to mostly positive reviews, with critics and audiences lauding the actress for her outstanding performance. It witnessed over 30% growth on Day 3 from Day 2's net collections, taking the domestic earnings to over Rs 20 crore. Worldwide, it has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark.