Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Make First Public Appearance After Wedding At Friend's Ceremony

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce attended JuJu Smith-Schuster's California wedding as newlyweds for first public outing.
The celebrity couple held hands and shared candid moments throughout the wedding celebrations.
Their appearance followed a private wedding reportedly attended by more than 1,000 guests.
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce have finally stepped out together after their wedding, giving fans a glimpse of married life. The couple attended NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding in California, where their affectionate moments and coordinated appearance quickly went viral across social media. It marked their first public outing together since tying the knot, with fans closely following every detail of the celebration.
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce steal the spotlight
The newlyweds arrived hand in hand at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, instantly becoming one of the ceremony's biggest talking points. Taylor Swift wore a strapless pink floral gown, while Travis opted for a grey suit paired with dark sunglasses. Photos from the event showed the couple smiling throughout the celebrations, with Kelce also seen chatting with guests, enjoying a drink and embracing the festive mood.
A low-key return after their wedding
The couple had largely stayed away from the public eye following their wedding celebrations, making this appearance particularly special for fans. Before attending the California ceremony, reports suggested they spent time in Montana with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce.
Their previous public outing had been during the Tight End University festivities in Nashville, where Swift surprised attendees by performing Love Story during the Tight Ends & Friends concert.
According to reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married in a private ceremony before hosting a larger celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden, which was transformed into a garden-themed venue. The event reportedly welcomed more than 1,000 guests, while a strict no-phone policy ensured that photographs from the ceremony remained private.
Their appearance at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding has now become the first public glimpse of the couple as husband and wife, delighting fans who had eagerly been waiting to see them together after their wedding.