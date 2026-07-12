Arshad Warsi Sells Mumbai Shop For ₹6.25 Crore, Nearly Tripling His 2012 Investment

Arshad Warsi sold his Lokhandwala commercial shop for ₹6.25 crore recently.
The actor originally purchased the Andheri West property for ₹2.12 crore in 2012.
Mumbai's Lokhandwala retail market continues to witness strong commercial property appreciation and demand.
Arshad Warsi has sold a commercial property in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, for ₹6.25 crore, according to property registration documents. The actor had purchased the shop more than a decade ago for ₹2.12 crore, making the latest transaction a significant appreciation in value. The deal reflects the continued demand for high-street commercial spaces in one of Mumbai's busiest retail neighbourhoods.
Arshad Warsi's Lokhandwala property deal
According to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, the transaction was registered on July 1 and involves a ground-floor shop in Grenville Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. The commercial unit has a carpet area of 63.87 square metres, or approximately 684 square feet.
The buyer has been identified as Umang Rajkumar Budhraja. Registration records show that a stamp duty of ₹37.50 lakh was paid for the transaction. Based on the sale value, the property was sold at an estimated rate of around ₹91,400 per square foot of carpet area.
Property value rises over 14 years
The registration documents further reveal that Arshad Warsi acquired the same commercial property in February 2012 for ₹2.12 crore. At the time, stamp duty of over ₹10 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000 were paid.
Lokhandwala Complex has emerged as one of Mumbai's most sought-after retail destinations, attracting restaurants, cafés, boutiques and premium brands. Limited availability of ground-floor commercial spaces and consistent investor demand have helped drive property prices higher over the years.
Arshad Warsi, known for films including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Golmaal, Dhamaal and Jolly LLB, remains one of Hindi cinema's most recognised actors with a career spanning more than three decades.