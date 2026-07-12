Arshad Warsi Sells Mumbai Shop For ₹6.25 Crore, Nearly Tripling His 2012 Investment

Arshad Warsi has sold a commercial property in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, for ₹6.25 crore, according to property registration documents. The actor had purchased the shop more than a decade ago for ₹2.12 crore, making the latest transaction a significant appreciation in value. The deal reflects the continued demand for high-street commercial spaces in one of Mumbai's busiest retail neighbourhoods.