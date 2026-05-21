Pritam And Pedro Teaser Out: Arshad Warsi And Vir Hirani's Series Promises Chaos, Confusion And Comedy

Speaking about the show, Rajkumar Hirani said, “I’ve always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro have a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense. The long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey. It’s been an exciting experience, and I’m happy to partner with JioHotstar for it.”