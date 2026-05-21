Pritam And Pedro Teaser Out: Arshad Warsi And Vir Hirani's Series Promises Chaos, Confusion And Comedy

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has stepped into the OTT space as he turned creator and producer for Pritam and Pedro, starring Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani.

Pritam and Pedro teaser
Summary of this article

  • Pritam and Pedro teaser has been unveiled. It promises a fun ride.

  • Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani play two contrasting characters in the show.

  • Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the series will premiere this July.

The makers unveiled the teaser for Pritam and Pedro, starring Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani. The JioHotstar series marks filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut as he serves as the creator and producer. It will premiere this July.

Pritam and Pedro teaser out

The teaser introduces Vir Hirani as Pritam and Arshad Warsi as Pedro, making a unique pairing. Pritam is an intelligent, tech-savvy guy, while Pedro is a no-nonsense policeman. Vikrant Massey plays an important role as Martin, the antagonist, who adds mystery and intrigue to the narrative.

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Boman Irani and Mona Singh are also part of the cast.

Set in Goa, the series promises chaos, confusion and comedy as there are cybercrimes, mistaken identities and two men getting stuck in a messy situation.

The show will release on JioHotstar on July 3.

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Watch Pritam and Pedro teaser here.

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The official synopsis of Pritam and Pedro reads, “What happens when Goa’s chaos collides with cybercrime, confusion and two completely mismatched men stuck in the middle of it all? Pritam and Pedro promises humour, mystery and a whole lot of confusion packed into one wildly unpredictable ride.”

Directed by Avinash Arun, the series also stars Satyadeep Mishra and Shruti P Marathe in supporting roles.

Speaking about the show, Rajkumar Hirani said, “I’ve always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro have a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense. The long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey. It’s been an exciting experience, and I’m happy to partner with JioHotstar for it.”

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