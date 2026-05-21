Pritam Reacts To Cocktail 2 ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Allegations, Calls It ‘Imaginary Similarities’

Pritam reacts to Cocktail 2 song plagiarism claims

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Pritam wrote, “Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same ‘inspired by’ thesis.. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team..I just want to say guys, NOT NICE. (sic)”