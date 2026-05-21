Pritam Reacts To Cocktail 2 ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Allegations, Calls It ‘Imaginary Similarities’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Cocktail 2 song controversy: Netizens alleged that the song 'Mashuqa' was copied from a 1993 Italian song 'Se So Arrubate A Nonna'. Here's what Pritam has said about the plagiarism claims.

Cocktail 2 song plagiarism allegations

Cocktail 2's recently released song titled 'Mashuqa' landed in controversy as netizens alleged that it was copied from a 1993 Italian song 'Se So Arrubate A Nonna'. Many slammed Pritam, highlighting his earlier allegations of plagiarism. The music composer has reacted to the allegations on social media. Here's what he said.

Pritam reacts to Cocktail 2 song plagiarism claims

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Pritam wrote, “Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same ‘inspired by’ thesis.. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team..I just want to say guys, NOT NICE. (sic)”

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Have a look at his post here.

Pritams post
Pritam's post on plagiarism claims Photo: Instagram
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