Pritam Reacts To Cocktail 2 ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Allegations, Calls It ‘Imaginary Similarities’

Cocktail 2's recently released song titled 'Mashuqa' landed in controversy as netizens alleged that it was copied from a 1993 Italian song 'Se So Arrubate A Nonna'. Many slammed Pritam, highlighting his earlier allegations of plagiarism. The music composer has reacted to the allegations on social media. Here's what he said.
Pritam reacts to Cocktail 2 song plagiarism claims
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Pritam wrote, “Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same ‘inspired by’ thesis.. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team..I just want to say guys, NOT NICE. (sic)”
Have a look at his post here.