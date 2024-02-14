Kriti Sanon, born on July 27, 1990, in New Delhi, India, transitioned from an engineering background to become a captivating Indian actress and model. Her Bollywood debut in "Heropanti" (2014) garnered critical acclaim for her fresh and charismatic on-screen presence. Known for versatility, she excelled in diverse roles in films like "Dilwale," "Bareilly Ki Barfi," and "Luka Chuppi." Kriti's exceptional performance in "Mimi" earned her a National Film Award, showcasing her ability to effortlessly switch between genres. Beyond acting, Kriti is admired for her fashion sense and philanthropic efforts, actively involved in empowering women and promoting education. A style icon gracing magazine covers, she also advocates for mental awareness and is an entrepreneur with her skincare brand, "Hyphen."As Kriti Sanon's career flourishes, she symbolizes talent, grace, and resilience in Bollywood. Each project sees her pushing boundaries and redefining her craft, leaving an indelible mark on her fans and solidifying her place in the Indian entertainment landscape.