How To Rock A Bodycon Dress With Elegance & Panache

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur was wearing a pink and blue sleeveless bodycon dress. She showed off her voluptuous form in this gleaming outfit. She was wearing beige heels with her bodycon dress. She had curled her hair for style but left it open. Nude lipstick and light makeup gave her a natural beauty appearance. The white nail varnish on the hands provided a unique radiance. She wore a ring on her hand and little earrings on her ears as accessories.