Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Prateek Sur

Emerald Green Did Not Look This Good

Disha Patani reimagined the traditional saree drape. She updated the emerald-green satin drape with a bralette-style top.

Disha Patani Instagram

Emerald Green Did Not Look This Good

Wrap yourself in Disha Patani’s emerald green satin saree to completely alter the fashion game at parties and weddings.

Disha Patani Instagram

In The Beauty Of Body-Hugging Gowns

This body-hugging pearly white gown demonstrates Disha Patani’s confidence in her own body, and she never shies away from showing off her curves.

Disha Patani Instagram

In The Beauty Of Body-Hugging Gowns

Disha Patani went above and beyond by sporting this stunning outfit, creating a moment of pure happiness and sass.

Disha Patani Instagram

Keeping It Chic And Bold

Leave it to Disha Patani to make an impression with her trendy outfits.

Disha Patani Instagram

Keeping It Chic And Bold

Disha Patani stepped up her glam game by donning this wonderfully fitted, wardrobe-worthy dress.

Disha Patani Instagram

A Super Hot Corset Never Goes Wrong

Disha Patani made us swoon all over again by wearing this flirtatious corset and paired it with jeans.

Disha Patani Instagram

A Super Hot Corset Never Goes Wrong

Take cues, girls! This summer, you will undoubtedly rock the fashion game with Disha Patani’s this striking outfit.

Disha Patani Instagram

Dishing Out Diva Vibes

Disha Patani added a twist to current aesthetics with her crop top and low waist sassy skirt that will make you go ‘wow’.

Disha Patani Instagram

Dishing Out Diva Vibes

This attire worn by Disha Patani is ideal for a summer date night.

Disha Patani Instagram

Drowned In The Glitter Of Sequins

This sequined gown worn by Disha Patani exudes glamour and appeal.

Disha Patani Instagram

Drowned In The Glitter Of Sequins

The crimson dress of Disha Patani, pouring in glitter and transparent sequins, is sure to make you appear like the star of the party.

Disha Patani Instagram

Nargis Fakhri’s Ethnic Looks Are A Masterclass In Elegance And Style

Read More