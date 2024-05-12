Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Prateek Sur
Disha Patani reimagined the traditional saree drape. She updated the emerald-green satin drape with a bralette-style top.
Wrap yourself in Disha Patani’s emerald green satin saree to completely alter the fashion game at parties and weddings.
This body-hugging pearly white gown demonstrates Disha Patani’s confidence in her own body, and she never shies away from showing off her curves.
Disha Patani went above and beyond by sporting this stunning outfit, creating a moment of pure happiness and sass.
Leave it to Disha Patani to make an impression with her trendy outfits.
Disha Patani stepped up her glam game by donning this wonderfully fitted, wardrobe-worthy dress.
Disha Patani made us swoon all over again by wearing this flirtatious corset and paired it with jeans.
Take cues, girls! This summer, you will undoubtedly rock the fashion game with Disha Patani’s this striking outfit.
Disha Patani added a twist to current aesthetics with her crop top and low waist sassy skirt that will make you go ‘wow’.
This attire worn by Disha Patani is ideal for a summer date night.
This sequined gown worn by Disha Patani exudes glamour and appeal.
The crimson dress of Disha Patani, pouring in glitter and transparent sequins, is sure to make you appear like the star of the party.