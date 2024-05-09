Nargis Fakhri’s Ethnic Looks Are A Masterclass In Elegance And Style

Prateek Sur

Simple, Elegant But Standing Out

Nargis Fakhri appears dreamy and gorgeous in her stunning pearl-encrusted gown.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Simple, Elegant But Standing Out

The plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves give flare to Nargis Fakhri’s overall appearance. She enhanced her beauty with basic yet eye-catching accessories.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Perfect Minimalistic Bridesmaid

Nargis Fakhri appears as elegant as ever in her yellow ochre lehenga.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Perfect Minimalistic Bridesmaid

Nargis Fakhri gave a sense of grandeur by combining the lehenga with rich jewellery.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Anarkali, Is That You?

Nargis Fakhri put her best fashion foot forward by wearing this beautifully adorned anarkali.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Anarkali, Is That You?

Nargis Fakhri added a spectacular ring and earrings to keep the outfit understated yet wealthy.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Blend Of Chic And Elegance

Nargis Fakhri looks elegant as usual in a netted silver saree.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Blend Of Chic And Elegance

With her netted silver saree, Nargis Fakhri matched delicate jewellery and light makeup.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Tangerine Bliss

Nargis Fakhri immersed herself in the holiday spirit while wearing this tangerine-colored lehenga.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Tangerine Bliss

The spectacular jewellery completes Nargis Fakhri’s look.

Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Fashion Affair: Celebrity Pink Looks We Are Drooling Over

Read More