The Pink Affair: Celebrity Pink Looks We Are Drooling Over

Prateek Sur
Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Kiara Advani appears like a modern-day Barbie Doll in this stunning pink shirt and high-slit skirt embellished with glitter and exquisite embroidery.
Kiara Advani completes the style with a silver high heel and minimal accessories, making it a wonderful go-to look.
Janhvi Kapoor’s version of this blush pink corset and sculptured skirt is a stunning show of feminity and superb craftsmanship.
Janhvi Kapoor shows how to be the perfect fashion icon, inspiring everyone to channel their inner beauty with each look.
Sanjana Sanghi pulls off this style with ease, thanks to her radiant smile and charisma. The design strikes the right mix between current trends and elegance, making her a genuine style symbol for all Genz.
The pink crop top with balloon sleeves provides drama and flare when coupled with the skirt. Sanjana Sanghi ends her appearance with a dash of green in her accessories, which adds a contrast to the whole look.
Regina Cassandra’s choice of clothing demonstrates her great taste and sense of style. The corset dress embraced her curves in all the right places, highlighting her wardrobe with delicacy.
Regina Cassandra’s style is an ideal blend of current elegant and classic charm. She completes her style with little earrings and heels, making it ideal for a cocktail night!
Sanya Malhotra looks lovely in this pink glitter sequin saree with intricate embroidery and sparkling decorations.
Sanya Malhotra complements her look with elegant green accessories. The ultra-glam blouse beautifully complements the saree, making it ideal for a cocktail party.