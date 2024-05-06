Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School

Prateek Sur

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was asked to lecture at Harvard Business. The actress made an address at the institution, discussing Bollywood’s soft power.

Karisma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor has been one of the topmost actresses in the film industry since the 1990s and her insights into the profession and otherwise provided valuable inputs from the students.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared a wonderful recollection from Harvard University on social media, providing us with insight into her Harvard journey.

Diipa Khosla

Diipa Khosla made history by being the first Indian woman to be admitted to Harvard University three times. Her visit to Harvard University recognised not just her but also her entrepreneurial path to become a symbol of empowerment and innovation in the corporate world.

Diipa Khosla

It was evidenced by the screening of her documentary ‘Show Her The Money’. Her documentary also featured stars like Elizabeth Banks, Sharon Gless, Catherine Gray and many others.

Diipa Khosla

Diipa represented the nation on a worldwide scale, making the nation proud. She also published photos on social media where she exuded business woman vibes.

Kim Kardashian

Everyone is familiar with the name Kim Kardashian. It may have shocked the world to see her at the university, but she did visit Harvard University to discuss Skims.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian may be popular for her fashion sense and her reality show, but not many know that she also has a great business acumen, and it is because of this that she got invited to impart some of that wisdom.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian discussed their marketing, problems, and biggest successes. She also uploaded photos from her undergraduate days in which she reflected her demanding personality.

