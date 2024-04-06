Art & Entertainment

Best Dressed This Week: From Sonam Kapoor To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celebs Who Impressed With Their Sartorial Picks

Check out the best dressed celebs over the past week, and how they proved that style is not just about following trends.

Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Over the past few days, it cannot go unnoticed several leading B-town ladies made sure to turn heads with their sartorial choices. Be it Sonam Kapoor or her younger cousin Janhvi Kapoor to ‘Family Star’ Mrunal Thakur, the celebs impressed their fans with their impeccable fashion choices, and proved that style is not just about following trends. So, as the week wraps up, let’s look at the best dressed celebs this week:

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter and young actress Suhana Khan is known for her sartorial style, and bodycon dresses have become her signature style. Now in a recent picture of her, which has now surfaced online, Suhana was seen wearing a black and white polka dot print sleeveless bodycon dress with a square neckline. Suhana certainly impressed everyone with her outfit choice.

Janhvi Kapoor 

The actress was elegance personified as she wore a black ensemble for an event. Her strapless floor-length black gown by Naeem Khan had a form-fitting silhouette and featured an intricate and gorgeous sequin work. The multicoloured nature-inspired floral print made her look gorgeous as ever.

Sonam Kapoor 

Sonam Kapoor is known to be the queen of fashion in Bollywood, and she is never afraid to experiment when it comes to fashion. Recently, at a book launch, she was spotted in an unique dress from the shelves of designer Richard Quinn, which featured a sheath silhouette with a round neckline and full sleeves.

Mrunal Thakur

During the promotional spree for her latest film ‘Family Star’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda, the actress was seen in a dusky pink anarkali from Riddhi Mehra, and it had pressed pleats on the skirt. Mrunal looked absolutely breathtaking in the outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the success of her recent film, ‘Crew’, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, was recently seen in a monochrome style. She wore a black bodysuit from Hm x Rokh, and it had a structured bodice with a sweetheart neckline, and it accentuated her curves.

So, which look did you like the best?

