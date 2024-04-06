Best Dressed This Week: From Sonam Kapoor To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celebs Who Impressed With Their Sartorial Picks

Over the past few days, it cannot go unnoticed several leading B-town ladies made sure to turn heads with their sartorial choices. Be it Sonam Kapoor or her younger cousin Janhvi Kapoor to ‘Family Star’ Mrunal Thakur, the celebs impressed their fans with their impeccable fashion choices, and proved that style is not just about following trends. So, as the week wraps up, let’s look at the best dressed celebs this week: