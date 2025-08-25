National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

The escalation comes after a directive issued by the Defense minister Pete Hegseth last week.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms
National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • United States National Guard Troops patrolling the streets of Washington D.C. have begun carrying firearms from Sunday night

  • The escalation comes after a directive issued by the Defense minister Pete Hegseth

  • The move comes amid reports of Trump considering expanding the deployments to other Democratic-led cities

United States National Guard Troops patrolling the streets of Washington D.C. at the direction of president Donald Trump have begun carrying firearms from Sunday night, AP reported. The Guards would either carry their M17 pistols or M4 rifles, according to officials quoted by Reuters.

The escalation comes after a directive issued by the Defense minister Pete Hegseth last week. Prior to the order, hundreds of troops were roaming the capital, unarmed, after Trump declared a crime emergency in the district. 

The move comes amid reports of Trump considering expanding the deployments to other Democratic-led cities, including Baltimore, Chicago and New York. Trump’s threat to deploy forces to Democratic-led cities came after an offer by Maryland's governor Wes Moore to join him in a tour of Baltimore by saying he might instead “send in the troops.'” The Maryland governor had criticised him stating that he was flexing federal power aimed at combatting crime and homelessness in Washington.

A protester waves a National Flag of El Salvador in front of a line of California National Guard in front of Federal Building on Monday, June 9, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles. - AP Photo/Eric Thayer
LA Protests: 700 Active-Duty Marines, Additional 2,000 National Guards Deployed; California To Sue Trump | Top Points

BY Outlook News Desk

The Baltimore Police Department in July had said there had been a double-digit reduction in gun violence compared to the previous year. The mayor said Baltimore witnessed 84 homicides so far in 2025, which is the lowest in over 50 years.

In a statement on Sunday, National Guard’s Joint Task Force-DC said their personnel would only use force “as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.” 

As the Pentagon finalised its plan for the deployment of troops, leaders have claimed that Trump lacked the authority to do so. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan Women’s Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  3. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  4. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  4. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

  5. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr