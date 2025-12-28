Pune Civic Polls: Pawars Fail to Find Common Ground for Alliance

Alliance talks failed over disagreements on seat-sharing, election symbols, and political identity, ending hopes of a united NCP front in Pune.
The Sharad Pawar faction has reaffirmed its commitment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while internal unease surfaced with Prashant Jagtap quitting NCP (SP) to join Congress.
Ajit Pawar’s NCP is consolidating its urban base as part of the BJP-led Mahayuti, setting the stage for a fragmented, multi-cornered PMC election.
Speculation around a possible alliance between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, have come to an end, with talks failing after several rounds of discussions. The now broke alliance was taking shape ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. It was seen as an attempt to prevent a split in anti-BJP votes in Pune, which collapsed due to disagreements over symbols, seat-sharing, and political identity.
NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule, shared in the press conferences this week that rounds of discussion among both the parties were underway. NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil was actively contributing to the formation of the alliance. On December 27, Ajit Pawar avoided a couple of meetings with NCP(SP) leaders and was ‘not reachable’ in his own style. Later, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was seen together with uncle Ajit Pawar on December 28, yet nothing worked in favour of forming the alliance.
Sources familiar with the negotiations said the Ajit Pawar-led NCP insisted that candidates contest any joint election under the ‘clock’ symbol, which is officially recognised by his faction. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) opposed this condition, arguing that it would weaken their political presence and confuse loyal cadres who stayed with Sharad Pawar after the 2023 split. With no compromise in sight, the discussions reached a deadlock.
Following the breakdown, the Sharad Pawar faction moved quickly to reaffirm its commitment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said the party would take decisions in consultation with its allies and workers, stressing that cadre sentiment remains central to any electoral strategy.
The failed talks have already triggered political churn on the ground. In Pune, senior NCP (SP) leader Prashant Jagtap resigned from the party, citing ideological differences and discomfort over the alliance discussions. He later joined the Congress along with several supporters, highlighting internal unease within the Sharad Pawar faction.
Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), is focusing on strengthening its urban base in Pune. The party views the PMC election as a crucial test of its organisational strength after mixed results in recent local body polls.
Political observers say the collapse of alliance talks has reshaped the Pune civic poll battle, making the contest more fragmented and potentially benefiting the BJP-led alliance. As campaigning gathers momentum, Pune is set for a multi-cornered fight where local equations, cadre loyalty, and vote transfers will play a decisive role.