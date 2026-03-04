Trump Warns of ‘Worst-Case’ Regime Change in Iran

Summary of this article
Trump says regime change in Iran could backfire if new leadership proves equally repressive.
Signals possible “third wave” of US-Israeli strikes; claims major Iranian military assets destroyed.
Threatens to cut trade with Spain over refusal to allow bases to be used for Iran strikes.
US President Donald Trump has said his biggest fear in the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign against Iran would be regime change that results in leadership “as bad as the previous person”, according to international news reports.
Speaking at an Oval Office press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump was asked about the “worst-case scenario” following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the initial phase of what reports described as Operation Epic Fury.
“I guess the worst case would be we do this and then somebody takes over who’s as bad as the previous person,” Trump said, according to reports. “We don’t want that to happen.”
News reports said Trump expressed confidence in US-Israeli military superiority, claiming Iran’s navy, air force, radar systems and missile stockpiles had been “knocked out”. He added that a “third wave” of strikes could be imminent and asserted that figures considered potential successors to Iran’s leadership had been killed in earlier attacks.
According to reports, Trump also claimed that 49 individuals were killed in the first strike and that a subsequent attack targeted a meeting of Iran’s emerging leadership. “Most of the people we had in mind are dead,” he was quoted as saying.
Despite earlier public calls urging Iranians to rise against the regime, Trump appeared to temper that message. Reports said he cautioned civilians against immediate protests, citing the risks posed by Iran’s security apparatus.
Trump further asserted that Iran had been preparing to attack before the US-Israeli offensive began, contradicting remarks made earlier by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had suggested Israel triggered the conflict, according to media coverage.
Turning to Europe, reports said Trump threatened to cut off trade with Spain after Madrid declined permission for US strikes on Iran to be launched from jointly operated bases on Spanish soil. “We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain,” Trump was quoted as saying.
Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, however, reportedly dismissed the threat, stating that the bases operate under Spanish sovereignty within the bilateral treaty framework and that no retaliatory consequences were expected.
Reports added that the primary objective of the joint US-Israeli offensive was to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities and topple its regime, amid escalating tensions in the region.