After Thackerays, Pawars Explore Alliance for Pune Civic Polls

However, leaders from the Sharad Pawar faction have maintained that no formal alliance with the Ajit Pawar faction has been finalised yet. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has publicly stated that while dialogue is ongoing, the party will take a final call only after addressing the concerns of its cadre and assessing ground-level sentiment. Party workers, especially those who stayed loyal to Sharad Pawar after the split, are reportedly wary of an alliance with the Ajit Pawar faction.