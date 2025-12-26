After Thackerays, Pawars Explore Alliance for Pune Civic Polls

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions are exploring potential alliance for the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) elections.
Internal dissent surfaced with senior NCP (SP) leader Prashant Jagtap resigning and joining Congress, citing ideological differences and opposition to aligning with Ajit Pawar.
Both NCP(SP) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) are yet to announce their alliance officially.
As preparations for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections gather pace, discussions are underway between the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP over a possible alliance and seat-sharing arrangement in Pune.
Sources within both parties confirm that preliminary meetings have taken place to explore the feasibility of contesting the civic polls together, particularly in Pune, where the undivided NCP has traditionally held significant influence. The talks are reportedly focused on avoiding a division of votes that could benefit the BJP-led Mahayuti, which remains a strong force in the city.
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has been a rival to the NCP (SP) since the party split in 2023. Though their alliance for the PMC election is yet to be announced, the realignment is considered unusual. Prashant Jagtap - Pune city president of NCP(SP) reportedly expressed his disagreements in party meetings, underlining the ideological differences. Jagtap’s opinions weren’t respected. He resigned from the posts that he held at NCP(SP) and primary membership of the party. Jagtap joined Congress with many NCP (SP) cadre on December 26.
Prashant Jagtap was been a loyal leader to NCP(SP). His progressive image garnered support from various social groups for the party. His resignation, his ideological commitment and not joining hands with the BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena has been talked about on social media with the utmost respect that he earned through his work, while party dynamics of NCP (SP) are being criticised by the people.
However, leaders from the Sharad Pawar faction have maintained that no formal alliance with the Ajit Pawar faction has been finalised yet. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has publicly stated that while dialogue is ongoing, the party will take a final call only after addressing the concerns of its cadre and assessing ground-level sentiment. Party workers, especially those who stayed loyal to Sharad Pawar after the split, are reportedly wary of an alliance with the Ajit Pawar faction.
On the other hand, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, sees Pune as a crucial urban battleground and is keen to consolidate anti-BJP votes. Negotiations are said to include discussions on ward-level arithmetic and leadership equations within the PMC.
Political observers note that even a limited understanding between the two factions in Pune could significantly alter the electoral contest, given the city’s complex caste, class, and local leadership dynamics.
After NCP (AP)'s relatively poor performance in local body polls in Maharashtra, as compared to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Pawar is exploring options to save his bastion for upcoming civic polls. Ajit Pawar has also been cornered within NDA after his son Parth Pawar’s alleged involvement in Pune land scam surfaced controversies.