Iran Strikes Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz: 15 Indians Among Crew, Four Injured

Crew evacuated after attack on Palau-flagged tanker SKYLIGHT near Oman; incident part of escalating Iran-US-Israel conflict in Gulf

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran oil tanker attack, Strait of Hormuz incident, SKYLIGHT tanker
Early Sunday, drones also struck the airport in Bahrain's capital Manama, causing minor damage, authorities said. Photo: Shutterstock; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran struck Palau-flagged oil tanker SKYLIGHT in Strait of Hormuz, forcing evacuation of 20 crew including 15 Indians.

  • Four crew members injured; Iranian state TV claims tanker is sinking after the attack.

  • Strikes follow deadly Iranian attacks on UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman targets amid wider regional conflict.

Iran has targeted an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the evacuation of its 20 crew members, including 15 Indians, with four sustaining injuries, amid a series of retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

The Oman News Agency reported that all crew members, consisting of 15 Indians and five Iranians, were evacuated, with initial reports indicating that four sustained varying injuries.

The strikes mark the first on the sultanate -- which mediated US-Iran talks -- since Tehran launched a retaliation campaign.

Media reports indicate that the oil tanker was targeted off the coast of an exclave in the UAE, with its crew evacuated and four of them injured, as Iran carried out retaliatory Gulf strikes.

Iranian state television said the oil tanker was sinking after it was struck while attempting to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The incident took place as Iran exchanged strikes with the US and Israel.

"The Maritime Security Centre announced that the oil tanker (SKYLIGHT), flying the flag of the Republic of Palau, was targeted 5 nautical miles north of the port of Khasab in the governorate of Musandam," the Oman News Agency said on X.

Related Content
Related Content

"All crew members of the tanker, consisting of 20 people, including 15 Indians and 5 Iranians, were evacuated. Initial information indicates that four members of the ship's crew sustained varying injuries," it added.

"The fate of the offending oil tanker that was struck while attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz is that it is now sinking," Iran's state TV reported, without elaborating. It carried footage showing heavy black smoke emanating from the burning tanker at sea.

The Strait of Hormuz carries a quarter of the world's seaborne oil and a fifth of all liquified natural gas.

On Sunday morning, AFP correspondents heard blasts in Dubai, Doha and Manama as Iran carried out attacks in response to US and Israeli strikes that killed the country's supreme leader and other top officials.

Iran's Gulf bombardment has raised fears of a wider conflict and rattled a region long seen as a haven of peace and security in West Asia.

"A security source reported that the commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones," the Oman News Agency said in a social media post. "One drone struck a mobile workers' accommodation, injuring one foreign worker, while debris from the other landed near fuel tanks, causing no casualties or material damage," it added.

Shortly after, Oman said the oil tanker was targeted off the coast. Its crew was evacuated and four of them were injured, the news agency reported.

The second day of strikes comes on the heels of deadly attacks, with two civilians killed in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi as Iran targeted military bases but also civilian infrastructure across the Gulf on Saturday.

The UAE's presidential adviser Anwar Gargash lashed out at Tehran, calling the attacks on the Gulf states a miscalculation. "It isolated Iran at a critical juncture. Your war is not with your neighbours," said Gargash.

"Return to reason, to your surroundings, and deal with your neighbours rationally and responsibly before the circle of isolation and escalation widens," Gargash added.

Earlier Sunday, AFP reporters heard blasts in Dubai, the Bahraini capital Manama and in Qatar, where thick black smoke was seen rising on the clear morning horizon in the south of Doha.

Two people were injured when debris from intercepted drones fell on homes in Dubai, authorities said, and waves of blasts reverberated through Dubai and Doha later in the morning.

And in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, a woman and child were injured after debris from an intercepted drone collided with a building facade at Etihad Towers, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

An AFP correspondent also saw thick black smoke rising from Dubai's southern Jebel Ali Port on Sunday morning, after authorities said debris from an interceptor had sparked a fire overnight.

Early Sunday, drones also struck the airport in Bahrain's capital Manama, causing minor damage, authorities said.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Holder, Powell Hurting Men In Blue | WI 163/4 (17)

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?

  3. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

  4. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  5. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Killer, But Make It Beautiful: The Gendered Language of Crime Reporting

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  2. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  3. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  4. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  5. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times