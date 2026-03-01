China Condemns Killing of Khamenei, Calls US-Israel Strikes ‘Grave Violation’

China strongly criticised the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a breach of sovereignty and urging an immediate halt to military action by United States and Israel.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
China strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that it is a “grave violation” of Iran’s sovereignty and security, and called for an immediate end to the US and Israeli attack on that country.

Regarding the escalating West Asian crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also spoke with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov over the phone.

Iran is a close ally of Russia and China. Iran is a major supplier of gas and oil to China.

“The attack and killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday.

“It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” the statement said.

“We urge for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and a joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large,” it said.

According to state media, Wang, who is also a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's Political Bureau, met with Lavrov at his request.

Wang stated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the present state of affairs in Iran, spurred by China and Russia.

He stated that China has continuously supported the goals and tenets of the UN Charter and opposes the use of force in international relations.

“It is unacceptable for the United States and Israel to launch strikes on Iran during the Iran-US negotiations,” said Wang, adding that it is also "unacceptable for them to blatantly kill the leader of a sovereign state and incite government change".

Wang pointed out that these actions violate international law and basic norms of international relations.

Noting that the escalation has spread throughout the Persian Gulf, Wang said that the situation in the Middle East may be pushed into a "dangerous abyss", and China is highly concerned about this.

Wang called for immediate cessation of military operations, preventing the spread and spill over of war and preventing the situation from getting out of control and called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

According to Lavrov, West Asian stability has been gravely threatened by the US-Israeli assault against Iran.

According to official media here, he stated that Russia and China share the same stance and are prepared to improve coordination and communication with the Chinese side to send a clear message through organisations like the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, demanding an immediate end to the war and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

