Enough of 'Laddu Politics': CPI Calls On Andhra Govt To Prioritise Public Health

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has sharply criticised the way the ongoing budget session in the Andhra Pradesh Legislature has been dominated by the Tirumala laddu controversy, effectively turning it into a "laddu session" rather than a platform for meaningful financial and policy scrutiny. National secretary K. Ramakrishna and state secretary Gujjula Eswaraiah have repeatedly highlighted how both the ruling NDA coalition (TDP-Jana Sena-BJP) and the opposition YSRCP have fixated on allegations of ghee adulteration, confirmed by SIT probes to involve synthetic or substandard ingredients affecting millions of laddus supplied between 2019 and 2024, leading to adjournments, sloganeering, and even physical altercations in the House.