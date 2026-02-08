Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

Claiming vindication, TDP spokesperson Jyotsna Tirunagari said the SIT report had confirmed what the party had been alleging all along. “This is no longer just an allegation. The SIT report has vindicated our stand,” she said. According to her, the investigation found that individuals who were not members of the board were allowed to participate in key meetings and that several irregular decisions were taken during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure. “Such misdeeds cannot happen without the backing of the ruling party,” she alleged.