Naidu Says NDDB Lab Report Confirmed Animal Fat in TTD Ghee

CM defends remarks on Tirupati laddu adulteration, targets YSRCP over controversy

Lab reports confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam
Lab reports confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam | Photo: X/@tirupati_info/@elumala_i
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said he spoke about animal fat in TTD ghee only after an NDDB-CALF lab report confirmed adulteration during the YSRCP regime.

  • Naidu accused YSRCP of politicising the issue and dragging Sri Venkateswara Swamy into controversy, saying his actions were aimed at protecting the temple’s sanctity.

  • A Special Investigation Team has filed a chargesheet naming 36 accused, including TTD officials and dairy experts, in the ghee adulteration case.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said he spoke about the presence of animal fat in the ghee supplied to TTD during the YSRCP regime only after receiving a report from the NDDB-CALF laboratory "confirming" the adulteration.

Speaking at a press conference, Naidu criticised the opposition party for allegedly involving Sri Venkatweswara Swamy in controversy.

"As part of the cleansing process, the Executive Officer Shyamala Rao sought a report (of ghee samples) from NDDB. It has given the report. After it came, (based on the report), I said that there was animal fat (in ghee samples). I said that there was adulteration. After I said that, they (YSRCP) made fun of me," he said, replying to a query on transferring the present EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during YSRCP government, at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. - PTI
Andhra Pradesh: SIT Led By CBI Arrests 4 In Alleged Adulteration Of Tirupati Laddus Case

BY PTI

He added that he established a Special Investigation Team to investigate the problem of ghee adulteration in his capacity as a state administrator.

He claimed that the YSRCP is asking him to apologise and is doing character assassination.

“I have to protect the sanctity (of the temple). I am a strong believer in Venkateswara Swamy. He is our family deity,” he said.

Naidu initially declined to comment on the issue, saying it was not the appropriate time.

CM Naidu said in September 2024 that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

In 2024, Naidu said at an NDA legislative party gathering in the southern state that the former YSRCP government did not even spare the Sri Venkateswara temple and utilised inferior ingredients and animal fats to make laddus, which are prized and sought after by millions of devotees.

Crores of Hindus were offended by the accusations, which caused a huge national uproar.

The SIT recently submitted the final chargesheet to the Nellore ACB Court, listing 36 individuals as suspects in the ghee adulteration case, including five dairy specialists, nine TTD officials, and others.

