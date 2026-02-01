Naidu Says NDDB Lab Report Confirmed Animal Fat in TTD Ghee

In 2024, Naidu said at an NDA legislative party gathering in the southern state that the former YSRCP government did not even spare the Sri Venkateswara temple and utilised inferior ingredients and animal fats to make laddus, which are prized and sought after by millions of devotees.



Crores of Hindus were offended by the accusations, which caused a huge national uproar.



The SIT recently submitted the final chargesheet to the Nellore ACB Court, listing 36 individuals as suspects in the ghee adulteration case, including five dairy specialists, nine TTD officials, and others.