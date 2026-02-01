YSRCP Leader Ambati Rambabu Arrested in Andhra Pradesh Over Alleged Remarks on CM

Ambati Rambabu was taken into custody amid heavy security after protests by TDP cadres, with reports of vandalism at his residence and vehicles.
YSRCP has alleged an attempt on Rambabu’s life, accusing the ruling party of fostering lawlessness and political vendetta.
Party leaders have approached the Union Home Ministry and the NHRC, seeking intervention over an alleged breakdown of law and order in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu here, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
High tension prevailed across parts of Guntur on Saturday, stretching from the afternoon into late night, as disturbances were reported near Ambati Rambabu’s residence and on city roads. Visuals aired by regional television channels showed groups of TDP workers allegedly vandalising the former minister’s house and vehicles. Guntur Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal confirmed that Rambabu, who previously served as irrigation minister under the YSRCP government, was taken into custody.
The arrest took place under heavy police deployment amid chaotic scenes, with large numbers of ruling party supporters demanding an apology from Rambabu over his purported remarks against the TDP leadership. Several leaders from the ruling coalition publicly criticised him for what they described as offensive comments aimed at the Chief Minister.
The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, however, claimed that Rambabu was the target of an attempted murder and warned that his safety was at serious risk following the alleged assault by TDP supporters. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the state government of pushing Andhra Pradesh into what he termed a “jungle raj,” alleging an environment of political vendetta and breakdown of governance.
In a party statement, Reddy said attacks and attempts on the lives of opposition leaders were becoming increasingly frequent and were intended to silence criticism of the government. Separately, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Y.V. Subba Reddy wrote to the Union Home Secretary and the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, urging immediate intervention over what he described as a disturbing collapse of law and order in the state.