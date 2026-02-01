YSRCP Leader Ambati Rambabu Arrested in Andhra Pradesh Over Alleged Remarks on CM

Senior YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu was arrested in Guntur following alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, triggering political tensions and chaotic scenes across the district

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Senior YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu
Senior YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ambati Rambabu was taken into custody amid heavy security after protests by TDP cadres, with reports of vandalism at his residence and vehicles.

  • YSRCP has alleged an attempt on Rambabu’s life, accusing the ruling party of fostering lawlessness and political vendetta.

  • Party leaders have approached the Union Home Ministry and the NHRC, seeking intervention over an alleged breakdown of law and order in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu here, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

High tension prevailed across parts of Guntur on Saturday, stretching from the afternoon into late night, as disturbances were reported near Ambati Rambabu’s residence and on city roads. Visuals aired by regional television channels showed groups of TDP workers allegedly vandalising the former minister’s house and vehicles. Guntur Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal confirmed that Rambabu, who previously served as irrigation minister under the YSRCP government, was taken into custody.

The arrest took place under heavy police deployment amid chaotic scenes, with large numbers of ruling party supporters demanding an apology from Rambabu over his purported remarks against the TDP leadership. Several leaders from the ruling coalition publicly criticised him for what they described as offensive comments aimed at the Chief Minister.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, however, claimed that Rambabu was the target of an attempted murder and warned that his safety was at serious risk following the alleged assault by TDP supporters. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the state government of pushing Andhra Pradesh into what he termed a “jungle raj,” alleging an environment of political vendetta and breakdown of governance.

Related Content
Related Content

In a party statement, Reddy said attacks and attempts on the lives of opposition leaders were becoming increasingly frequent and were intended to silence criticism of the government. Separately, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Y.V. Subba Reddy wrote to the Union Home Secretary and the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, urging immediate intervention over what he described as a disturbing collapse of law and order in the state.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  5. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes