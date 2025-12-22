BJP-led Mahayuti Dominates Maharashtra Local Body Polls

Devendra Fadnavis described the mandate as an endorsement of the Mahayuti government’s governance and development model.
He urged party workers to intensify efforts to convert the momentum into bigger victories in upcoming civic polls.
Thanking voters and party workers, Fadnavis said the results reflected the BJP’s expanding footprint across urban and rural Maharashtra.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Sunday recorded a landslide victory in Maharashtra’s local body elections, sweeping presidents’ posts in 207 of the 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, while restricting the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) to a combined tally of 44.
In the first phase of the state’s civic polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest gainer, winning 117 municipal presidents’ posts and over 3,000 councillor seats, though the final count is awaited.
The results further consolidate Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' position. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 53 posts, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 37.
According to the State Election Commission, registered parties outside the main alliances won four posts, unrecognised registered parties accounted for 28, and Independents secured five.
Polling was held on December 2 and 20, with results declared on Sunday. The outcome, which comes amid farm distress and Opposition allegations of fund diversion, is widely seen as a curtain-raiser to the elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Ecstatic with the BJP’s victory in local body polls, the Chief Minister stated that it is an indication to how things would unfold in BMC polls, the elections to which are scheduled on January 15 next year.
“The BJP’s victory in municipal council and municipal panchayats is a trailer. It shows how things will unfold in BMC polls,” Fadnavis said. Elections will be held in 29 municipal corporations, including BMC.
“Today’s mandate was for good governance and development model of the Mahayuti government. What makes this elections so special is the public trust in development agenda… I urge every party worker to work even harder towards greater victories in the future,” the CM said.
He expressed gratitude to the voters of Maharashtra for the landslide victory of the BJP and Mahayuti in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. Fadnavis said, “This remarkable success belongs to our dedicated karyakartas; it is their hard work, commitment, and perseverance that has made this victory possible.”
He also added that since 2014, the BJP has transcended beyond urban belt. "Even in 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the party performed poor, the vote base remained in tact in rural and urban.”