Five Most Controversial Local Body Elections In Maharashtra

Unopposed and engineered wins: Angar, Dondaicha and Jamner witnessed uncontested victories amid allegations of administrative pressure, forced withdrawals and concentration of power among dominant political families.
Dynasty and muscle power politics: In Loha, the BJP’s decision to field six candidates from one family backfired, while Jamner highlighted how political clout trumped actual voting.
Law-and-order concerns: Ambernath saw reports of clashes and voter intimidation, underlining persistent challenges in ensuring free and fair urban local body elections.
BJP led Mahayuti has swept Maharashtra local body election results securing over 200 seats out of 288 Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Parishads. BJP has emerged as a single largest party underlining the BJP-led Mahayuti’s clear edge at the grassroots. Conducted in two phases on December 2 and 20, the polls revealed internal strains within Mahayuti even as the BJP strengthened its organisational grip. The Maha Vikas Aghadi failed to convert its Lok Sabha gains into local victories, exposing weaknesses in ground-level mobilisation.
Several constituencies and districts local bodies became flashpoints, marked by unopposed victories, visible displays of “Bahubali” muscle power, police seizures of cash, and other controversies that cast a shadow over the contests.
Here are five Districts and constituencies that emerged as major flashpoints of controversy.
Angar Nagar Panchayat (Solapur)
In Anagar village of Solapur district, Ujjwala Thite wanted to contest the municipal council elections from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and had prepared accordingly. However, she has alleged that the Patil family—which has held power unopposed in the village for years—subjected her to intense harassment. She said she even struggled to obtain the required documents from administrative officials for filing her nomination, as her opponents exerted pressure on the administration.
At a press conference, Thite detailed how she was targeted: as a single woman, she had to travel to the district collector’s office at five in the morning under heavy police protection to submit her nomination form. Her movements were being monitored, opposition workers followed her constantly, and all the roads leading out of her village were blocked with large vehicles by her rivals. Despite these hurdles, after she finally submitted her nomination, it was rejected on ‘technical grounds, and Prajkta Patil her opponent candidate from BJP, who hails from a politically powerful Patil family is considered as winning candidate (unopposed) by local BJP leaders. Ujjawala Thite challenged this ‘unopposed victory’ of her opponent, final verdict by the court is pending in this case.
Dhule
Dondaicha Municipal Council (Dhule) became a focal point after the BJP swept all wards and council leadership unopposed. While the alliance touted this as evidence of strong grassroots presence, electors raised voices arguing that administrative bottlenecks and last-minute withdrawals undermined electoral competition.
Jalgaon
Jamner (Jalgaon), the BJP’s uncontested victories were accompanied by increased participation of women candidates, seen in Jamner constituency as well. But Minister Girish Mahajan’s wife Sadhana Mahajan was fielded by the BJP for Nagaradhayaksh position. With Mahajan’s power, BJP swept all seats except 4 seats by NCP SP. This victory of the BJP was unopposed, the actual voting did not take place.
Loha Municipal Council (Nanded)
In Maharashtra’s Nanded district, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) caught into controversy ‘dynastic strategy’ failed in the Loha Municipal Council elections, as the party’s candidate for the president’s post, Gajanan Suryawanshi, along with five of his relatives, were defeated. This contest became controversial because BJP fielded 6 candidates from one family. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar won the president’s post of the Loha Municipal Council. Coincidentally, the party’s winning candidate is named Sharad Pawar.
Ambernath, Thane
Ambernath (Thane) drew attention for reported clashes and voter intimidation during polling, underscoring the challenges of maintaining law and order while ensuring fair participation in urban local bodies. The final result of Ambernath local body elections is yet to be announced.