Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy disagreed with his father former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda who had said that the JD(S) will contest the local body polls alone.

BJP's strong performance in the Maharashtra municipal elections seem to have influenced the Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to disagree with his father former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on the subject of alliance with the BJP in the local body polls.

Kumaraswamy on Friday said that his party, JD(S), has kept all options open for the local body polls in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru.

The dates for the polls have not been announced yet.

Kumaraswamy's father had earlier said that the JD(S)’s alliance with the BJP is limited to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and does not extend to local bodies.

Gowda, the JD(S) patriarch, had also said that his party would contest the local body polls alone.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy congratulated the BJP on its resounding victory in the local body polls in Maharashtra.

The JD(S) second-in-command said that his party was making preparations for the Greater Bengaluru Authority as well as the local body elections in Karnataka.

"We have kept our options open. Our view is that there should not be any confusion regarding the alliance. We have to consider the political developments that may emerge in the coming days and the decisions of the local BJP leaders," Kumaraswamy said while insisting that his party’s objective is to end the "misrule" of the Congress, for which it is preparing.

"We have to make timely decisions to provide the best administration to the state, especially in Bengaluru. Not only have developmental works in Bengaluru city come to a halt, but corruption is also taking place in the name of development," the union minister said.

Asked whether the Maharashtra municipal elections would impact the results in five poll-bound states, he said that the Maharashtra polls are different from those in other states.

Kumaraswamy noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP as an organisation have overhauled their election machinery to ensure that the party comes to power in West Bengal.

