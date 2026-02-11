Standing For ‘Vande Mataram’ A Must Now, For BJP Govt,  It Comes Before National Anthem

According to the protocol rules issued by the Union Home Ministry all persons must stand when 'Vande Mataram' is played. Earlier that protocol was reserved only for the national anthem.

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vande Mataram
Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan with other BJP workers during the rendition of Vande Mataram Mumbai, Nov 07 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan with other BJP workers during the rendition of Vande Mataram celebrating 150 glorious years of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee™s masterpiece, at the BJP Head Office, in Mumbai on Friday. Imphal Manipur India Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The national song must now also be played at civilian awards ceremonies, like the Padma awards

  • The Modi government projects the directive as part of a tribute to the enduring legacy of Vande Mataram

  • Since the early 20th century, sections of Indian Muslims objected to certain verses of the song

The national song, must be played before the national anthem at all government events and in all schools, said a directive issued by the Modi government on Wednesday morning. 

According to the protocol rules issued by the Union Home Ministry all persons must stand when 'Vande Mataram' is played. Earlier that protocol was reserved only for the national anthem.  

The national song must now also be played at civilian awards ceremonies, like the Padma awards, and all other events attended by the President, during their arrival and departure. It will also be played in public spaces like cinema halls, though standing up is not mandatory in this instance. And all six stanzas, including the controversial stanza with reference to goddess Durga, will be played.

The Modi government projects the directive as part of a tribute to the enduring legacy of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and later accorded the status of national song. The Sanskrit phrase “Vande Mataram” translates as “I bow to thee, Mother”. 

Related Content
Related Content

Written as a hymn and included in Bankim’s novel Anandamath, it weaves together nationalism, devotion, spirituality and identity. But the song has never been politically or culturally neutral.

The Uncomfortable History 

What the ruling party appears comfortable with is the problematic legacy embedded in Anandamath. According to writer Ziya Us Salam, Bankim referred to Muslims in the novel as “bearded degenerates” and portrayed them as enemies, despite the Sanyasi Rebellion — on which the book was loosely based — involving Hindu and Muslim participation.

Through the character Jnanananda, the novel contains passages that openly call for violence against Muslims and the “purification” of the land. These are not incidental lines; they reflect a worldview that casts Muslims as outsiders to the nation.

That such aspects do not trouble the BJP is unsurprising. Cultural nationalism under the Modi government has repeatedly been deployed as an electoral language when political arithmetic becomes difficult.

A Stick to Beat Muslims With?

The controversy around Vande Mataram is neither recent nor manufactured. From the early 20th century, sections of Indian Muslims objected to certain verses of the song because of their religious imagery, even as many Muslims participated in the freedom struggle where the song was sung. This tension is well documented and remains unresolved.

The first two verses of Vande Mataram make abstract references to the mother and the motherland, without religious connotation. However, later verses explicitly invoke Hindu goddesses.

The third stanza, as published in Anandamath, reads:

Thou art Goddess Durga , Lady and Queen,
With her hands that strike and her swords of sheen,
Thou art Goddess Kamala (Lakshmi)… and Goddess Vani (Saraswati).

This is precisely why the founders of the Republic chose to limit official use to the first two verses. The discomfort was acknowledged, not denied.

Yet today, the song is repeatedly weaponized against Muslims, portrayed as a test of loyalty, despite their objection being theological rather than national. It becomes a stick to beat a minority with, not a bridge to unity.

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan with other BJP workers during the celebration of Vande Mataram's 150 years - IMAGO/ANI
Vande Mataram Row: How Tagore Gave Congress The Ideal Middle Path

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Bengal and the Politics of Timing

Seen in this light, the Modi government’s decision to foreground the 150th anniversary just ahead of elections in West Bengal is revealing. The song was written by a Bengali icon. Invoking Vande Mataram  in Bengal is not abstract nationalism; it is an attempt to claim cultural ownership in a state where the BJP has historically struggled to establish roots.

Governments mark anniversaries all the time. But choosing to do so loudly, ceremonially and politically on the eve of a high-stakes election suggests design, not coincidence. As many commentators noted during the last Bengal elections, even Prime Minister Modi’s cultivated resemblance to Tagore ( PM Modi let his beard grow) became part of this symbolic contest.

This, ultimately, is not about a song. It is about how history is repurposed — and who it is meant to include, and exclude.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Both Teams Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Australia Vs Ireland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: IRE Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side

  3. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  4. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  2. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  5. Questions On PM CARES Fund Not Admissible In Lok Sabha, Says Centre

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder