Kerala in the Spotlight: Padma Awards Highlight 8 Malayalis Ahead Of April Elections

Kerala has drawn national attention as several Malayalis feature in the 2026 Padma Awards, with the timing of the announcements ahead of the state elections in April sparking discussions

Kerala in the Spotlight: Padma Awards Highlight 8 Malayalis Ahead Of April Elections
  • Eight prominent Malayalis, including V. S. Achuthanandan, P. Narayanan, and Justice K. T. Thomas, feature in the 2026 Padma Awards.

  • Actor Mammootty and SNDP Yogam leader Vellapally Natesan are recognised for contributions to cinema, public affairs, and social leadership

  • Environmentalist Devaki Amma, dancer Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, and space scientist A. E. Muthunayagam receive the Padma Shri for outstanding work in their fields

Eyeing the state elections in April, Kerala is in focus with several Malayalis being recognised in the Padma Awards for 2026. While the awards honour remarkable contributions in public life, arts, science, journalism, and social service, the timing has prompted observers to note the heightened visibility of figures with considerable social and political influence ahead of the polls.

The late former Chief Minister and CPM leader V. S. Achuthanandan has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, acknowledging his decades-long service to public life. Alongside him, senior journalist and author P. Narayanan and former Supreme Court judge Justice K. T. Thomas have also received the Padma Vibhushan for their contributions to literature, education, and law.

Thomas, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2007, served on the Supreme Court of India for nearly six years before retiring in 2002. He also acted as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in 1995. Following his retirement, he was offered a position on the National Human Rights Commission but chose not to accept it.

He  said he has informed the authorities that, due to health reasons, he will not be travelling to New Delhi to receive the award at the investiture ceremony.

Beyond his judicial work, Justice Thomas has chaired the Kerala Law Reforms Commission, established in 2017, and represented the state on the Supreme Court-appointed Empowered Committee for the Mullaperiyar dam. He has also drawn attention for his comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he praised on the eve of its centenary, describing it as an organisation that strongly supports India’s democratic framework.

In the Padma Bhushan category, veteran actor Mammootty has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Over a career spanning more than five decades and more than 400 films, Mammootty has continually chosen roles that explore complex human emotions and social issues. He previously received the Padma Shri in 1998, the Kerala Prabha in 2022, and three National Film Awards for Best Actor, including for his portrayal of B. R. Ambedkar in the 1997 biopic.

SNDP Yogam leader Vellapally Natesan has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan, recognised for his long-standing work in public affairs and social leadership. For Natesan, the award comes at a politically significant moment, as he continues to vocalise polarising statements ahead of the state elections.

The Padma Shri awards also highlight grassroots contributors, including environmental activist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, who has developed a thriving man-made forest over four decades, and Mohiniyattam exponent Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, founder of the Kerala Natya Academy, for her lifelong dedication to classical arts and cultural education.

Veteran space scientist Dr A. E. Muthunayagam, known as the “Father of Propulsion Technology” in India’s space programme, has also been recognised for his pioneering contributions.

The awards will be presented by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Kerala continues to be prominently represented: of the five Padma Vibhushan awardees nationally, three are from the state.

V. S. Achuthanandan, who passed away in July 2025, was a towering figure in Kerala politics and a staunch critic of the BJP. Although honoured posthumously, he would likely have declined the award, consistent with the CPM tradition of refusing state and national honours. It is yet to be seen if the award would be accepted this time.

