Kerala in the Spotlight: Padma Awards Highlight 8 Malayalis Ahead Of April Elections

In the Padma Bhushan category, veteran actor Mammootty has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Over a career spanning more than five decades and more than 400 films, Mammootty has continually chosen roles that explore complex human emotions and social issues. He previously received the Padma Shri in 1998, the Kerala Prabha in 2022, and three National Film Awards for Best Actor, including for his portrayal of B. R. Ambedkar in the 1997 biopic.