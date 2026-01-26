R-Day Special: Shibu Soren Awarded Padma Bhushan Posthumously, Reignites Bharat Ratna Demand

The Centre has posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan to Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, a key figure in the Jharkhand movement and Adivasi rights.
The award has reignited political and public demands for the Bharat Ratna, citing his central role in the Jharkhand statehood movement.
Leaders across party lines have welcomed the honour, while differing on whether the push for India’s highest civilian award should continue.
The Government of India has announced the Padma Bhushan (posthumously) for Dishom Guru Shibu Soren in recognition of his contribution to public welfare, as part of the Padma Awards 2026. The honour comes at a time when, following his death, Soren’s political struggle and legacy have returned to the centre of intense debate—from Jharkhand to the national stage.
Shibu Soren devoted the prime years of his life to the struggle for jal, jungle, zameen (water, forests, and land) and the rights of Adivasis. He laid the foundation of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the 1970s and played a decisive role in transforming the demand for a separate Jharkhand state into a mass movement. A three-time Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a long-standing presence in Parliament, he emerged not only as a political leader but as the enduring voice of Jharkhand’s identity, resistance, and rights.
What the Padma Bhushan Represents and Why the Bharat Ratna Debate Continues
The Padma Bhushan is one of India’s highest civilian honours, awarded for distinguished service of a high order in fields including art, literature, education, sport, medicine, science, social work, public affairs, and trade and industry. It is the country’s third-highest civilian award.
Following Shibu Soren’s death on 4 August 2025, calls intensified for him to be posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. The announcement of the Padma Bhushan has since reignited this debate, with supporters arguing that his historic role in the creation of Jharkhand and his lifelong commitment to tribal rights merit the nation’s top award as well.
Political Demands for Bharat Ratna: From Parliament to the Jharkhand Assembly
JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji had written to the Prime Minister, publicly demanding that Shibu Soren be awarded the Bharat Ratna. The Jharkhand Assembly, too, unanimously passed a resolution recommending the Centre to confer the honour upon him.
What made the demand politically significant was the fact that it was not restricted to the ruling party alone. Leaders across party lines, including those from the BJP, also expressed agreement that Shibu Soren’s stature and legacy merited the highest recognition. For a moment, the issue appeared to rise above partisan politics and take the shape of a broader public sentiment.
JMM Welcomes Padma Bhushan, But Insists Bharat Ratna Demand Will Continue
Soon after the announcement, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary Vinod Pandey welcomed the Centre’s decision to confer the Padma Bhushan on Shibu Soren. He described Guruji as a true son of Indian soil who gave voice to the Adivasi community, long pushed to the margins, and helped secure its place within the country’s mainstream political discourse.
At the same time, Pandey made it clear that the demand for the Bharat Ratna would continue.
“The Government of India has decided to honour Dishom Guruji with the Padma Bhushan, and that deserves appreciation. However, I reiterate that I, along with crores of Guruji’s supporters, firmly believe that he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna,” he said.
Congress Leader Bandhu Tirkey: ‘Bharat Ratna Would Have Raised Adivasi Self-Respect Nationwide’
Former minister and Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey, who had been part of Shibu Soren’s cabinet, called the Padma Bhushan a matter of pride for the people of Jharkhand. Yet, he asserted that Guruji was truly deserving of the Bharat Ratna.
“It is a matter of pride for Jharkhandis that Guruji has received this honour. But he deserved the Bharat Ratna. If he had been given the Bharat Ratna, the self-respect of Adivasis across the country would have risen even more. I demand that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna as well,” he said.
BJP’s Position: Welcome the Honour, Keep the Door Open
When the Jharkhand Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking the Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren, BJP leader Babulal Marandi supported the move. The party’s Jharkhand spokesperson, Pradeep Sinha, acknowledged that Soren’s stature placed him among leaders worthy of consideration for the country’s highest civilian honour.
However, he urged patience on the issue.
“The matter is not closed. It is possible that the Government of India may consider awarding him the Bharat Ratna in the future. In Jharkhand, Shibu Soren is widely recognised as a major leader, and given his struggles, he deserves the honour. For now, however, the Padma Bhushan should be welcomed,” he said.
Ratan Tirkey: ‘Don’t Compare Awards—Honour Is Honour’
Former member of Jharkhand’s Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), Ratan Tirkey, cautioned against comparing the Padma Bhushan with the Bharat Ratna. He argued that the greatest honour Shibu Soren received was the title Dishom Guru, bestowed upon him by his own people.
“For me, the social honour Guruji received as Dishom Guru is greater than any other. It came from his own society. The constitutional honour given by the Government of India for raising the issues of jal, jungle and zameen should be respected. While people may demand the Bharat Ratna, the decision rests with the government. Comparing honours at this moment is inappropriate; it should simply be seen as an honour,” he said.
A Life Shaped by Struggle
Shibu Soren’s life and political journey came to symbolise Adivasi politics in Jharkhand, resistance to social injustice, and the struggle for regional identity. His activism centred on the protection of tribal rights, land reforms, the demand for a separate Jharkhand state, and participation in national politics.
Born on 11 January 1944 in Nemra village (now in Ramgarh district), Soren grew up in hardship. His father, Shobaran Soren, a teacher, was killed on 27 November 1957 by landlords and moneylenders over a land dispute—an event that profoundly shaped his political path.
During the 1960s, Soren launched movements against dhanik-khads—non-tribal moneylenders and landlords accused of exploiting Adivasis. Between 1965 and 1970, he led the Dhan-Katni movement against exploitative lending practices, encouraging villagers to reclaim land seized by moneylenders. His efforts earned him the title Dharti Aaba in many areas.
Jharkhand Statehood and the Rise of JMM
From 1970 to 1990, Soren played a central role in the movement for a separate Jharkhand state. Alongside leaders such as A.K. Roy and Vinod Bihari Mahato, he helped transform the demand into a broad-based mass movement. In 1972, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was formed as a political party.
This period also saw strong labour mobilisation, particularly among coal workers, farmers, and rural labourers. While leaders like Roy and Mahato shaped the movement ideologically, Soren emerged as a powerful grassroots mobiliser in the Santhal belt, known for his direct speeches and uncompromising resistance to exploitation. He later came to be known widely as Dishom Guru or Guruji.
National Recognition After His Death
Shibu Soren died on 4 August 2025 at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospital to pay tribute and offer condolences to his son, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
In a message posted in Santhali, the Prime Minister said Soren had devoted his entire life to the welfare of tribal society and would always be remembered for his contributions.
A Complex Political Career
Soren entered parliamentary politics in 1980, winning the Lok Sabha seat from Dumka. He was re-elected multiple times—in 1989, 1991, 1996, 2002, 2004, and 2009—making him one of Jharkhand’s most enduring national leaders. In 2004, he also served briefly as a minister in the UPA government at the Centre.
His career was marked by controversy as well. He was implicated in the 1993 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha bribery case, convicted in 2006, and later acquitted by the High Court.
He served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand thrice:
2005: Resigned after nine days after failing to prove a majority
2008: Headed a short-lived government
2009–2010: Took office for a third time but resigned after losing the Tamar Assembly by-election