Vote Counting Begins In Four Assembly Bypolls Across Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha And Telangana

In Mizoram, counting began at 8 am for the Dampa assembly by-election at the Mamit deputy commissioner complex. District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said postal ballots were being counted first, followed by EVM votes. There will be five rounds of counting. One counting hall with nine counting tables, including one dedicated to postal ballots, has been set up, with each table monitored by a supervisor and two assistants. The bypoll was called after the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Polling on Tuesday recorded a turnout of 83.07 per cent of the 20,888 eligible voters. Five candidates representing the Zoram People’s Movement, the Mizo National Front, the Congress, the BJP and the People’s Conference are in the fray.