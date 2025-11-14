Vote Counting Begins In Four Assembly Bypolls Across Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha And Telangana

Postal ballots and EVM votes are being counted under tight security in Ghatshila, Dampa, Nuapada and Jubilee Hills.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
assembly bypolls, vote counting, Ghatshila bypoll
Poll officials begin counting of votes | Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vote counting began in four assembly bypolls across Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha and Telangana.

  • Officials started with postal ballots before moving to EVM votes under tight security.

  • The bypolls were held following the deaths of sitting legislators in the respective constituencies.

The counting of votes in four assembly bypolls across Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha and Telangana began on Friday morning under tight security arrangements, officials said.

In Jharkhand, the counting of votes for the Ghatshila bypoll in East Singhbhum district began at 8 am at the Jamshedpur Cooperative College. East Singhbhum District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said the process started with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in EVMs. A total of 20 rounds of counting will be held on 19 tables. The bypoll, which saw a 74.63 per cent voter turnout on 11 November, was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on 15 August. Thirteen candidates are contesting, with the main contest expected between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and the BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

In Mizoram, counting began at 8 am for the Dampa assembly by-election at the Mamit deputy commissioner complex. District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said postal ballots were being counted first, followed by EVM votes. There will be five rounds of counting. One counting hall with nine counting tables, including one dedicated to postal ballots, has been set up, with each table monitored by a supervisor and two assistants. The bypoll was called after the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Polling on Tuesday recorded a turnout of 83.07 per cent of the 20,888 eligible voters. Five candidates representing the Zoram People’s Movement, the Mizo National Front, the Congress, the BJP and the People’s Conference are in the fray.

Related Content
Related Content

In Odisha, counting for the Nuapada assembly bypoll started at 8 am under a three-tier security arrangement. District Election Officer and Nuapada Collector Madhusudan Dash said the counting of postal ballots was underway, with EVM counting scheduled to begin at 8.30 am across 14 tables. There will be 26 rounds of counting. The by-election was necessitated by the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on 8 September. The Nuapada by-election recorded a voter turnout of 83.45 per cent. Fourteen candidates are contesting.

In Telangana, officials said counting of votes polled in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll also commenced on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  3. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

  5. IPL 2026 Trade: MI Sign Local Lad Shardul Thakur And West Indies All-Rounder Shurfane Rutherford

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Kanpur Doctor Detained in Delhi Blast Probe; UP ATS Seizes Phone, Laptop

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack