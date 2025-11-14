Vote Counting Begins In Four Assembly Bypolls Across Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha And Telangana

Vote counting began in four assembly bypolls across Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha and Telangana.
The counting of votes in four assembly bypolls across Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha and Telangana began on Friday morning under tight security arrangements, officials said.
In Jharkhand, the counting of votes for the Ghatshila bypoll in East Singhbhum district began at 8 am at the Jamshedpur Cooperative College. East Singhbhum District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said the process started with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in EVMs. A total of 20 rounds of counting will be held on 19 tables. The bypoll, which saw a 74.63 per cent voter turnout on 11 November, was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on 15 August. Thirteen candidates are contesting, with the main contest expected between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and the BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.
In Mizoram, counting began at 8 am for the Dampa assembly by-election at the Mamit deputy commissioner complex. District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said postal ballots were being counted first, followed by EVM votes. There will be five rounds of counting. One counting hall with nine counting tables, including one dedicated to postal ballots, has been set up, with each table monitored by a supervisor and two assistants. The bypoll was called after the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Polling on Tuesday recorded a turnout of 83.07 per cent of the 20,888 eligible voters. Five candidates representing the Zoram People’s Movement, the Mizo National Front, the Congress, the BJP and the People’s Conference are in the fray.
In Odisha, counting for the Nuapada assembly bypoll started at 8 am under a three-tier security arrangement. District Election Officer and Nuapada Collector Madhusudan Dash said the counting of postal ballots was underway, with EVM counting scheduled to begin at 8.30 am across 14 tables. There will be 26 rounds of counting. The by-election was necessitated by the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on 8 September. The Nuapada by-election recorded a voter turnout of 83.45 per cent. Fourteen candidates are contesting.
In Telangana, officials said counting of votes polled in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll also commenced on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)