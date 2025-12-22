Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka As PM’s Special Envoy After Cyclone Ditwah Relief Efforts

India was the first to respond to Sri Lanka’s appeal for assistance, providing over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian aid under Operation “Sagar Bandhu”, including food, shelter material, medicines and medical equipment.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jaishankar India-Germany ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Photo: X: @DrSJaishankar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will travel to Sri Lanka on December 23 as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy.

  • It underscores India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and engaging with Sri Lankan leadership in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

  • Indian naval ships, the Air Force, NDRF teams and an Army field hospital were deployed for relief, rescue and medical care, with helicopters evacuating survivors and engineers restoring critical connectivity.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka on Tuesday (December 23, 2025) as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy and hold meetings with the Sri Lankan leadership, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Monday (December 22, 2025).

In a statement, the High Commission said the visit underlines India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and comes in the backdrop of Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. India was the first country to respond to Sri Lanka’s international appeal for assistance following the cyclone.

India’s Operation “Sagar Bandhu” delivered large-scale relief and recovery support. Since its launch on November 28, India has provided more than 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clothing, water purification systems, as well as 14.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment.

Related Content
Related Content
A damaged structure at a cyclone-hit area, in Sri Lanka. - | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

BY Outlook News Desk

Indian Naval ships INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri, INS Sukanya, LCU-54, LCU-57, LCU-51 and INS Gharial transported substantial quantities of relief material to Colombo and Trincomalee, along with Indian Coast Guard ship Shaurya. Two National Disaster Response Force teams carried out immediate search-and-rescue operations, while an 85-member Indian Army field hospital in Mahiyanganaya provided life-saving medical care to more than 7,000 patients.

Medical centres equipped with BHISHM Arogya Maitri cubes were set up in the worst-affected areas, and 248 tonnes of Bailey bridge components, along with 48 engineers, were airlifted to restore critical connectivity.

Indian Air Force and Navy helicopters were also deployed to evacuate survivors, transport personnel and deliver relief supplies, reflecting India’s steadfast support for Sri Lanka during the crisis.

(with inputs from The Hindu)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  2. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

  5. ‘I Had Nothing Left’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Retirement Thoughts After 2023 World Cup Final Loss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

  3. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  4. The Love That Eats: Dogs, Flesh, And The Surplus Life Of India

  5. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  4. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?