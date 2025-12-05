Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

Sri Lanka faces estimated economic losses of USD 6–7 billion; the IMF has reiterated its commitment to supporting the country’s recovery and is considering additional options following the cyclone.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah damaged structure
A damaged structure at a cyclone-hit area, in Sri Lanka. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
  • The death toll from Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has surpassed 480, with over 350 people missing, widespread flooding and landslides, affecting all 25 districts.

  • India has stepped up humanitarian assistance, sending a Bailey bridge, water-purification units and deploying a fully operational field hospital near Kandy.

  • Discussions on rehabilitation continue between Indian and Sri Lankan officials.

The death toll in Sri Lanka amid Cyclone Ditwah crossed 480 by Friday, December 5. The cyclone has caused flooding, severe waterlogging, landslides and infrastructure damage, with at least 350 people missing. 

Rehabilitation and relief work in the island nation continues as schools were also shut in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts as a precautionary measure. Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha met with Sri Lanka's Housing and Construction minister to discuss rehabilitation efforts in the country. 

India has sent a portable, pre-fabricated, truss Bailey bridge, along with hundreds of water-purification units to Sri Lanka as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts.

BY Outlook News Desk

At least 2,303 houses have been fully damaged while 52,489 have been partially damaged in the aftermath of the cyclone

India has also set up a fully operational field hospital in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, bringing trauma care, surgical capability, ambulances and critical services directly to a hard-hit community, official X handle of High Commission of India in Colombo posted on Friday.

International Monetary Fund spokesperson Julie Kozack said in a press briefing on Thursday that the Washington-based global lender is "continuing to support Sri Lanka's recovery, reform, and resilience under the Extended Fund Facility arrangement."  "Staff and the Sri Lankan authorities reached a Staff–Level Agreement on the Fifth Review back in October, before the cyclone. And right now, Staff is looking into options to further support Sri Lanka in the recovery process," she said.

Cyclone Ditwah has affected all 25 districts and the estimated total economic loss has been estimated at USD 6-7 billion by Prabath Chandrakirthi, Commissioner General of Essential Services. Over 1.4 million people have been affected, with more than 233,000 sheltering in 1,441 relief centres.

Even though it was a moderately strong cyclone, Cyclone Ditwah has caused intense damage due to its different nature. It formed south of Sri Lanka, a location not typically associated with cyclone development. Unlike India, Sri Lanka does not regularly face such storms and is consequently less prepared for them. 

Ditwah tracked northwards along the Sri Lankan coast rather than being steered towards the landmass, as is more common with cyclones approaching India. As a result, instead of weakening rapidly over land, it lingered off the coast for an extended period, intensifying the impact.

