30 Indian Nationals Arrested In California For Driving Semitrucks Illegally

US Border Patrol agents in California have arrested 30 Indian nationals living illegally in the United States, who were operating semitrucks using commercial driver’s licences, according to PTI.
Between 23 November and 12 December, agents in the El Centro Sector apprehended 42 illegal immigrants with commercial licences during interstate travel or at immigration checkpoints, PTI reported. In total, the operation resulted in 49 arrests of illegal individuals holding commercial driver’s licences. Among those detained, 30 were from India, two from El Salvador, and the remainder from China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Somalia, Turkey, and Ukraine.
California issued 31 of the licences held by those arrested, while licences from Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington accounted for the remaining eight, according to a statement by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
On 10 and 11 December, agents from the Indio Station took part in Operation Highway Sentinel, a two-day joint enforcement initiative led by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Ontario and Fontana, California. The operation, targeting commercial trucking companies, resulted in 45 arrests of illegal individuals with commercial licences.
On the first day of Operation Highway Sentinel, Indio personnel apprehended one Indian and one Tajik national. On the second day, four Indian nationals and one Uzbek national were arrested, PTI reported.
Operation Highway Sentinel was launched after several fatal accidents involving semitrucks driven by illegal individuals with commercial licences. CBP stated the operation aimed to enforce immigration laws, safeguard US highways, and uphold commercial transportation regulations.
“The success of this operation highlights the ongoing dangers posed by the unmitigated border crisis we experienced prior to 2025,” El Centro Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joseph Remenar said. “The individuals arrested should never have been operating these semitrucks, and the states issuing them commercial driver’s licences are directly responsible for the fatal accidents we have tragically witnessed recently. Together, with our allied partners in Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies, El Centro Sector will continue to ensure that the safety of the American public is at the forefront of our efforts.”
Several recent cases underline the risks associated with illegal individuals operating commercial trucks. Rajinder Kumar, 32, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment after a collision with his semitruck killed William Micah Carter, 25, and Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24.
In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Harjinder Singh after he faced charges of three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semitruck in Florida. The same month, Partap Singh caused a multi-car pileup in California while operating an 18-wheeler, leaving 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman with critical injuries.
In October, ICE lodged a detainer for Jashanpreet Singh, who killed three people in California while driving an 18-wheeler under the influence.
According to PTI, these enforcement actions highlight ongoing concerns over the issuance of commercial licences to illegal immigrants and the potential public safety hazards they pose on US highways.
