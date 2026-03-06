Britney Spears Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving Under The Influence

Summary of this article
Pop star Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday night for a DUI.
She was detained by the California Highway Patrol and was later released from jail on Thursday morning.
Spears was driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed" on a motorway, CHP said.
Pop icon Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura county, California, on Wednesday (March 4) under suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and drugs. However, she was released from jail in the wee hours of Thursday (March 5) morning. She has to appear at Ventura County Superior Court on May 4.
Why was Britney Spears arrested?
The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained by California Highway Patrol (CHP) at around 21:30 local time (05:30 GMT) on Wednesday, reported BBC. "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," a representative for the singer informed the portal.
Spears was driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed" on a motorway, CHP said. She "showed signs of impairment" and was asked for sobriety tests after she was pulled over.
What Britney Spears rep said
Spears' rep told, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."
"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."
The incident is still being investigated, and chemical test results are yet to come, CHP said.
She was driving her black BMW 430i southbound on US-101 when she was pulled over. Her car was seized after the incident.
The portal also learned that the Womanizer singer was not admitted to hospital after the arrest. She was taken to a medical facility by law enforcement for a brief period for blood tests.