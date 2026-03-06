Britney Spears Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving Under The Influence

Pop star Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday night for a DUI. Spears was driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed" on a motorway, CHP said.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Britney Spears arrested
Pop icon Britney Spears arrested Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pop star Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday night for a DUI.

  • She was detained by the California Highway Patrol and was later released from jail on Thursday morning.

  • Spears was driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed" on a motorway, CHP said.

Pop icon Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura county, California, on Wednesday (March 4) under suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and drugs. However, she was released from jail in the wee hours of Thursday (March 5) morning. She has to appear at Ventura County Superior Court on May 4.

Why was Britney Spears arrested?

The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained by California Highway Patrol (CHP) at around 21:30 local time (05:30 GMT) on Wednesday, reported BBC. "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," a representative for the singer informed the portal.

Spears was driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed" on a motorway, CHP said. She "showed signs of impairment" and was asked for sobriety tests after she was pulled over.

Britney Spears - X
Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What Britney Spears rep said

Spears' rep told, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

Related Content
BJP Will Win Big In West Bengal: Amit Shah - null
BJP Will Win West Bengal Polls, Drive Out Every Single Infiltrator: Amit Shah
Anirudh Ravichander Launches Albuquerque Records - Instagram
Anirudh Ravichander Launches Albuquerque Records, Steps Into Music Business
Arshi Gupta at one of the Go Karting Championships. - Special Arrangement
Who Is Arshi Gupta? Meet 9-Year-Old Go-Kart Sensation Making History On The Track
Lucky Ali - Instagram
Lucky Ali On 30 Years In Music: 'I Feel It’s A Gift'
Related Content

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

The incident is still being investigated, and chemical test results are yet to come, CHP said.

She was driving her black BMW 430i southbound on US-101 when she was pulled over. Her car was seized after the incident.

Britney Spears biopic - Pinterest
Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?

BY Outlook International Desk

The portal also learned that the Womanizer singer was not admitted to hospital after the arrest. She was taken to a medical facility by law enforcement for a brief period for blood tests.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Samson Trumps Bethell As India Survive Mighty Scare To Seal 7-Run Win

  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Bethell Becomes Youngest Englishman To Achieve This Rare Feat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  2. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  3. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. Nitish Kumar’s RS Move Rekindles Debate Over Bihar’s Political Future

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

  4. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  5. The Stink Of Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Has Begun ‘Broad-Scale Wave’ Of Strikes On Tehran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century