The Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, has been in the news ever since this year started. Earlier, she was in the news regarding her conservatorship, now she is making waves for her memoir – ‘The Woman In Me.’ The pop singer took to her social media and announced that she is working on a ‘secret project’ with Marc Platt. Online reports mention that the singer has given the green signal for her memoir to be turned into a movie.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Britney Spears shared a cryptic tweet. She talked about a ‘secret project’ and mentioned producer Marc Platt. She wrote, “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.” While she did not mention what the project was, her fans connected the dots and mentioned that she would be turning her memoir into a movie.
Take a look at the announcement shared by Britney Spears here.
The tweet has fetched over 19K likes. Reacting to the tweet, one fan said, “WE WERE WAITING FOR YOU MOTHER.” A second fan wrote, “I guess the book is being made into a movie. Britney's biopic that's what I'm getting from this. Blink if yes lol.” A third fan mentioned, “It's the biopic!!!! So so so incredibly happy for you!”
Universal Pictures recently bought the rights to Spears’ memoir. The project will be helmed by Jon M Chu. Reports mention that the biopic will cover her journey from ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ to becoming a pop sensation all across the globe. It will also cover her past relationship with Justin Timberlake and the conservatorship. The singer will not be returning to singing anytime soon, rather she will be seen writing for other artists.