The Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, has been in the news ever since this year started. Earlier, she was in the news regarding her conservatorship, now she is making waves for her memoir – ‘The Woman In Me.’ The pop singer took to her social media and announced that she is working on a ‘secret project’ with Marc Platt. Online reports mention that the singer has given the green signal for her memoir to be turned into a movie.