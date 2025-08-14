Steve Trailer: Cillian Murphy As A Headteacher At Reform School, Grapples With Mental Health

According to the official logline, Steve is set in the mid-’90s and it "follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them. As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health. In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."