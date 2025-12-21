Melbourne Renegades Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Big Bash League: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes won bat flip, chose to field against Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades take on Hobart Hurricanes in match 8 of Big Bash League 2025-26 at the GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong, Victoria on Sunday (December 21). Watch the cricket match live.
Defending champions Hurricanes faced a defeat to the Melbourne Stars in their previous outing at the MCG. The Renegades, on the the other hand, beat Brisbane Heat by 14 runs in their season opener.
Melbourne Renegades Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League: Bat Flip Update
Hobart Hurricanes won the bat flip and elected to field first against Melbourne Renegades.
Melbourne Renegades Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League: Playing XIs
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitch Owen, Tim Ward, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Rehan Ahmed, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith
Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O'Neil, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
Melbourne Renegades Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Melbourne Renegades Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League: Squads
Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland (c), Matthew Spoors, Gurinder Sandhu, Fergus O Neill, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Sam Elliott
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Rehan Ahmed, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Tim Ward, Will Prestwidge