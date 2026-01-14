Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Check Playing XIs, Toss Update

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat: Check the live streaming, playing XIs and toss update from the Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat match in BBL 2025-26

Outlook Sports Desk
Hurricanes vs Heat
The Hurricanes host the Brisbane Heat in a clash that could shape the BBL final. Photo: X/BBL
  • Hobart Hurricanes take on Brisbane Heat in match 35 in BBL

  • Heat are on a torrid run in the BBL

  • Hurricanes, on the other hand, lead the BBL points table

Nathan Ellis-led Hobart Hurricanes take on Brisbane Heat in match 35 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Wednesday, January 14. With two matches remaining, the Heat face a tough proposition in Hurricanes and have to win to stay in contention for the play-offs, against the table-toppers.

As for the Hurricanes, a win today will secure a top-of-the-table finish at the end of the league stage. Recently retired from Tests, Usman Khawaja is leading the Brisbane Heat and will hope to end the campaign on a positive note.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

Hobart Hurricanes have won the toss and have opted to field.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(w), Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Jack Wildermuth, Usman Khawaja(c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson(w), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Zaman Khan.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

