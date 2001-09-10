Zaman Khan is a professional cricketer from Pakistan who represents the Pakistan national cricket team. Khan was first spotted in a Multan Sultans camp in 2018 before playing for Pakistan Under-17. His significant public recognition came during his time with the Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League in 2021.

In September 2021, Khan was named in Northern's squad for the 2021–22 National T20 Cup. He made his Twenty20 debut on 23 September 2021 for Northern in the 2021–22 National T20 Cup. His performances in the league were noteworthy, showcasing his potential as a fast bowler.

In December 2021, Khan was named in Lahore Qalandar's squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His bowling, characterized by a low economy rate, played a crucial role in helping Lahore Qalandars win close matches. His efforts were instrumental in Lahore Qalandars securing their first-ever PSL title in six years. Khan's performance earned him the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award, as he took 18 wickets during the tournament.

In December 2022, Khan was signed by Jaffna Kings for the 2022 Lanka Premier League. In May 2023, he was signed by Derbyshire for the T20 Blast. In August 2023, Manchester Originals brought him in to replace Josh Little for The Hundred.

In March 2023, Khan was named in Pakistan's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against Afghanistan. He made his T20I debut on 24 March 2023, in the first T20I of the series. His inclusion in the national team was a significant milestone in his career, marking his entry into international cricket.

In September 2023, Khan was named a replacement for Naseem Shah in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad. On 14 September 2023, he made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka.