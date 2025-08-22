I asked what the hunger felt like. He paused, then gave me a metaphor I will never forget: “It’s like being stabbed in the heart while your hands are tied. You watch your children cry for food, and you can’t promise them anything. There’s no comfort, just silence.” You have money in your pocket, but there is no food around to buy. He called the aid distribution points “death traps”. “Everyone knows the risk. You either return with a white bag of flour—or you’re carried back in a white shroud. Still, we go. We have no choice.”