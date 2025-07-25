International

Gaza’s Growing Hunger Crisis: Families Struggle As Aid Remains Scarce

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening rapidly as food shortages push families to the edge of survival. Hospitals are reporting a surge in starvation-related illnesses, while displaced Palestinians endure long waits at community kitchens, relying on aid shipments that are frequently delayed or blocked at crossings like Kerem Shalom. Outside Gaza, protests in cities such as Tel Aviv and Beirut reflect growing frustration over the slow and insufficient flow of humanitarian assistance. With the conflict showing no signs of easing, starvation threatens to become as devastating as the violence itself for Gaza’s civilians.