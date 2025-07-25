International

Gaza’s Growing Hunger Crisis: Families Struggle As Aid Remains Scarce 

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening rapidly as food shortages push families to the edge of survival. Hospitals are reporting a surge in starvation-related illnesses, while displaced Palestinians endure long waits at community kitchens, relying on aid shipments that are frequently delayed or blocked at crossings like Kerem Shalom. Outside Gaza, protests in cities such as Tel Aviv and Beirut reflect growing frustration over the slow and insufficient flow of humanitarian assistance. With the conflict showing no signs of easing, starvation threatens to become as devastating as the violence itself for Gaza’s civilians.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Yazan Abu Ful, a 2-year-old malnourished child Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Yazan Abu Ful, a 2-year-old malnourished child, sits at his family home in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

1/13
Palestinians hold onto an aid truck
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians hold onto an aid truck returning to Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip.

2/13
Yazan Abu Ful, a 2-year-old malnourished child
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo; AP/Jehad Alshrafi)

Yazan Abu Ful, a 2-year-old malnourished child, poses for a photo at his family home in the Shati refugee camp, in Gaza City.

3/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Piles of humanitarian aid packages wait to be picked up on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing in the Gaza Strip.

4/13
Naima Abu Ful holds her malnourished 2-year-old child, Yazan
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Naima Abu Ful holds her malnourished 2-year-old child, Yazan, at their home in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

5/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

An Israeli soldier stands beside humanitarian aid packages awaiting pickup on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing in the Gaza Strip.

6/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Naima Abu Ful cooks for her family in their home in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

7/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinian women care for their malnourished babies at the Friends of the Patient Hospital in Gaza City.

8/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

An Israeli activist bangs a pot with a wooden spoon to protest the starvation of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, outside of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

9/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

A woman holds a piece of bread, as she protests outside the Egyptian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, during a demonstration against the Israeli war and what they say starvation of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

10/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Displaced Palestinians receive donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.

11/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Displaced Palestinians receive donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.

12/13
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger
Mideast Wars Dying of Hunger Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Displaced Palestinians wait for donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.

13/13
Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal