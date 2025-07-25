Gaza’s Growing Hunger Crisis: Families Struggle As Aid Remains Scarce 

Yazan Abu Ful, a 2-year-old malnourished child, sits at his family home in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.
Palestinians hold onto an aid truck returning to Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip.
Yazan Abu Ful, a 2-year-old malnourished child, poses for a photo at his family home in the Shati refugee camp, in Gaza City.
Piles of humanitarian aid packages wait to be picked up on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing in the Gaza Strip.
Naima Abu Ful holds her malnourished 2-year-old child, Yazan, at their home in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.
An Israeli soldier stands beside humanitarian aid packages awaiting pickup on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing in the Gaza Strip.
Naima Abu Ful cooks for her family in their home in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.
Palestinian women care for their malnourished babies at the Friends of the Patient Hospital in Gaza City.
An Israeli activist bangs a pot with a wooden spoon to protest the starvation of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, outside of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A woman holds a piece of bread, as she protests outside the Egyptian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, during a demonstration against the Israeli war and what they say starvation of civilians in the Gaza Strip.
Displaced Palestinians receive donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.
Displaced Palestinians receive donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.
Displaced Palestinians wait for donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip.