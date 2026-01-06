Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

Venezuela did not launch an armed attack against the United States, nor was there any Security Council mandate permitting the use of force

Sartaj Chaudhary
Sartaj Chaudhary
Updated on:
Updated on:
Court Room Sketch Of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
In this courtroom sketch, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, and his wife, Cilia Flores, second from right, appear in Manhattan federal court with their defense attorneys Mark Donnelly, second from left, and Andres Sanchez, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in New York. Photo: Elizabeth Williams via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The capture of Nicolás Maduro represents a stress test for the international legal order.

  • Venezuela possesses the largest proven oil reserves in the world

  • The US today confronts a world in which its military, economic and technological dominance is no longer uncontested.

On 3 January 2026, the international order crossed a dangerous threshold it had long approached but never quite stepped over. United States’ forces conducted a military operation inside the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his transfer to American custody.

President Donald J. Trump subsequently announced that the United States would “run” Venezuela temporarily, citing the need for stability, transition and the protection of “strategic”interests.

Whatever view one takes of Maduro’s domestic record, the episode marks a grave moment for international law and for the already fragile norms governing the use of force. It also reveals, with unusual clarity, how power, oil and monetary dominance continue to shape the conduct of states in the twenty-first century.

This is not merely a Latin American crisis. It is a test of whether sovereignty remains meaningful in an era of hegemonic anxiety and great-power rivalry or not.

According to press reports, American military struck targeted installations in and around Caracas, disrupting infrastructure and communications. Special operations units apprehended President Maduro and his wife, who were then transported to the United States to face criminal indictments. President Trump publicly stated that Washington would administer Venezuela on an interim basis while a new political order was put in place and the country’s oil sector stabilised.

Related Content
Related Content

International reactions have been sharply divided. Several states in the Global South, along with China and regional Latin American actors have condemned the operation as a violation of sovereignty. Others have welcomed Maduro’s removal while remaining silent about the means employed.

The significance of these events lies not only in what was done, but in how openly it was done and how blatantly justified!  Modern international law rests on a simple yet demanding premise: states should NOT use force against one another except in narrowly defined circumstances. Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter obliges binds all members to refrain from the threat or use of threat and/or force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

There are only two recognised exceptions. The first is self-defence, triggered by an armed attack. The second is authorisation by the UN Security Council.

On the facts available, neither exception appears to apply. Venezuela did not launch an armed attack against the United States, nor was there any Security Council mandate permitting the use of force. The invocation of drug-trafficking allegations, however serious, does not in itself supply a lawful basis for military intervention on foreign soil.

President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 - Alex Brandon
After Venezuela, An Expansionist US Eyes Its Next Target?

BY Seema Guha

Forcibly apprehending a sitting head of state within his own territory raises additional legal concerns. While personal immunity does not shield leaders from accountability before international tribunals, it remains a cornerstone of inter-state relations that such accountability is not enforced unilaterally by armed force. Domestic criminal jurisdiction simply cannot legitimise the unlawful use of force!

From the standpoint of international law, therefore, the operation is widely viewed as incompatible with the UN Charter framework. It is precisely this framework that was constructed after 1945 to prevent powerful states from imposing outcomes by military means.

International law being ignored at moments of geopolitical stress is not new. What is striking here is the candour with which strategic and economic considerations have been acknowledged. Venezuela possesses the largest proven oil reserves in the world! For decades, those reserves have been entangled in domestic political struggle, nationalisation policies and international sanctions. Yet oil is only part of the story. The deeper issue is the structure of global economic power.

In 1974, the United States and Saudi Arabia reached a pivotal agreement: oil would be sold exclusively in US dollars, and in return the United States would provide security guarantees. This arrangement cemented the so-called petro-dollar system, ensuring global demand for the dollar and reinforcing American financial dominance.

Challenges to that system have historically been met with hostility. Iraq’s move towards Euro-denominated oil sales, Libya’s proposal for a gold-backed African currency, and more recently China’s efforts to internationalise the yuan in energy markets have all been perceived as threats to an order that benefits American monetary power.

It would be naïve to imagine that Venezuela’s fate is unconnected to these dynamics. Caracas’ deepening ties with Beijing, including discussions around energy cooperation, placed it squarely within the wider contest between an established hegemon and a rising power.

The Venezuelan operation must therefore be understood not only as an intervention in a failing state, but as a move within a broader strategic landscape. The United States today confronts a world in which its military, economic and technological dominance is no longer uncontested.

China’s rapid advances in drone warfare, cyber capabilities and asymmetric military strategies have altered traditional calculations of power. Its statements regarding the future of Taiwan underscore a willingness to challenge the post-Cold War status quo. In such a context, peripheral theatres acquire heightened significance.

From this perspective, Venezuela appears less as an isolated case and more as a demonstration — a signal that American power remains decisive, and that challenges to its strategic and economic interests will be met with force if necessary.

Greenland is the world's biggest island and has been part of Denmark for the past 600 years. - null
Greenland: Why Donald Trump Wants To Own The World's Largest Island?

BY Outlook News Desk

The danger, of course, is that such demonstrations erode the very legal norms that the United States has historically claimed to uphold. The Venezuelan episode inevitably raises a larger question, often posed in stark terms: would the world be safer under continued American hegemony, or under an emerging Chinese-led order?

The answer is not straightforward. American dominance has been associated with both relative global stability and repeated violations of sovereignty. China, for its part, emphasises non-interference rhetorically, yet signals a readiness to enforce its core interests with increasing assertiveness.

For smaller states, the choice is rarely ideological. It is pragmatic. The erosion of legal constraints on power, wherever it originates, leaves them exposed. What is clear is that the weakening of international law does not produce a neutral vacuum. It produces a world in which outcomes are determined by leverage rather than legitimacy.

The capture of Nicolás Maduro and the declaration of interim American control over Venezuela represent a stress test for the international legal order. If such actions pass without sustained institutional or diplomatic consequence, the prohibition on the use of force risks becoming aspirational rather than operative.

International law has never been immune to power. Yet it has functioned, imperfectly, as a restraint — a language through which even the powerful felt compelled to justify themselves. When justification gives way to assertion, something essential is lost.

The immediate future of Venezuela remains uncertain. So does the response of the international community. What is certain is that this episode will be cited, studied and debated for years to come — not only for what it achieved, but for what it revealed about the world we now live in.

The events in Venezuela are not an aberration. They are a symptom. They reflect an international system under strain, a hegemon anxious about decline, and a legal order struggling to contain raw power. For the lay observer, the lesson is sobering but simple: when law yields to force, it is not only the targeted state that suffers. It is the shared framework that protects all states, especially the weaker ones.

Whether this moment marks a turning point or merely another step along a familiar path will depend less on rhetoric than on response. History will judge not only the act itself, but the silence and resistance that followed

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer Falls Short Of Century

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Mohan-Utkarsh's Opening Stand Broken|JHA 125/1

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer Stars In His Return As MUM Post 299

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Rohera, Shreeram Fifties Take PDC To 247

  5. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply In PUN Chase Of 212-Run Target

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue