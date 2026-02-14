Cuba Oil Refinery Fire Worsens Fuel Crisis Amid US Restrictions

Fire at Havana’s Ñico López refinery quickly controlled with no injuries reported.
US blockade of Venezuelan oil has severely worsened Cuba’s fuel and electricity shortages.
Rationing introduced as hospitals, dialysis and airlines face major disruptions.
A fire broke out at Cuba's Ñico López oil refinery in Havana on Friday, sending thick black smoke over the capital as the island grapples with a worsening fuel shortage driven by US restrictions on oil supplies.
The blaze was quickly brought under control, with no injuries reported. Cuba's energy ministry stated on X that an investigation has been launched into the incident, which occurred near where two oil tankers were docked in Havana Bay.
According to BBC, black smoke clouds were visible billowing from the refinery, highlighting the strain on the country's energy infrastructure amid the deepening crisis.
The fuel shortage has intensified following US actions that blocked Venezuela's oil shipments to Cuba. Venezuela, a key ally, had been supplying around 35,000 barrels of oil per day before the US military seized former president Nicolás Maduro in a raid in Caracas on 3 January. The US also confiscated Venezuelan oil tankers, further disrupting supplies, and introduced new tariffs on nations selling oil to Cuba.
BBC reported that US President Donald Trump urged Cuban leaders to "make a deal" or face consequences after the cutoff of oil and related financial flows from Venezuela.
The shortages have led to electricity cuts affecting hospital emergency wards, dialysis patients, and water pumping stations. Aviation fuel scarcity has prompted several airlines to suspend flights to the island, while countries including the UK have issued warnings against non-essential travel.
Authorities have implemented fuel rationing, reduced public services, and made temporary adjustments to healthcare, education, transport, and tourism to preserve limited energy reserves, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office noted recently.
On Thursday, two Mexican ships delivered 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Havana Bay.
United Nations human rights experts have called Washington's restrictions on oil imports to Cuba an "extreme form of unilateral economic coercion". UN human rights chief Volker Türk said he was "extremely concerned" about the worsening crisis in Cuba.
US economic and trade embargoes on Cuba date back to 1960.
