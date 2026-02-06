Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

It is easy to be demonised by the United States government. Most of the infrastructure of the media (the undersea cables and the satellites as well as the news outlets and the web platforms) are owned by Western companies, and most of their content comes to media houses unfiltered through syndication services such as the Associated Press and Reuters. When the US President or Secretary of State winks in a direction, that media seems to follow in lockstep. Some of this has to do with the general belief that the US government is benevolent and that others have the tendency to be malevolent or at least less believable than the White House. People scoff at President Donald Trump but that does not lessen the faith in the general orientation laid out by the US government towards others in the world. If the US says that Maduro is a dictator or that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is a dictator, the world’s media follows suit with little variation. When the US said that it had conducted a law enforcement mission into Venezuela and not a military invasion, this was repeated almost verbatim from Tokyo to Lima. Maduro and Flores are in prison; they are slowly being forgotten as the press moves on.