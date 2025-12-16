Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

There are some well-wishers who urge the Left—and more specifically the Communist Party of India (Marxist)—to stop being “dogmatic” and “so ideological” and to become more practical. There are many legitimate criticisms of the CPI(M) or Left approaches which should and must be addressed. We have seen the sorry fate of those parties belonging to various hues, who sacrificed ideology for short-term gains. “Soft” Hindutva can never defeat Hindutva. The use of caste for political purposes can never eliminate the caste system. Compromise with policies which are anti-working class and which destroy the lives and livelihood of the rural poor and farmers in the name of development have to be strongly opposed. India needs a robust Left which will never compromise on the fundamental interests of the working people of India. To save those interests is to save and serve India. This is a battle for minds, not just for votes. A strong Left can help to bolster the wider platforms and combinations of secular political forces required to defeat the ongoing RSS-BJP project of a Hindutva rashtra.