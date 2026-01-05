Morocco 1-0 Tanzania, Africa Cup Of Nations: Brahim Diaz Powers Atlas Lions Into Quarters
Brahim Diaz kept Morocco on course for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 title by shooting the team into the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Tanzania on Sunday (January 4, 2026). Diaz, who has quickly emerged as the tournament hosts' star player, broke the deadlock in the 64th minute. He beat Hussein Masalanga at his near post when the Taifa Stars' goalkeeper perhaps expected a cross. It was Diaz's fourth goal in four games and it set off celebrations of relief around Rabat’s near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where the home team will play all its games as long as it keeps winning through to the final on January 18.
