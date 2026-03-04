South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: See Best Photos From Kolkata's Eden Gardens

South Africa go into their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday (March 4) as favourites on paper. The Proteas are not only the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, but also are yet to taste defeat against the Kiwis in T20 World Cups after five encounters, including in the group stage of the ongoing edition. But the Black Caps have a history of rising to the occasion in knockouts and Mitchell Santner's men would look to do the same in Kolkata.

South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-1
New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, left, and South Africa's captain Aiden Markram move for the coin toss of the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. Photo AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram tosses the coin for toss as New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner watches at the start of the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Cole McConchie
New Zealand's Cole McConchie, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson takes the catch of South Africa's Quinton de Kock, left, during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Cole McConchie
New Zealand's Cole McConchie, center, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Dewald Brevis
South Africa's Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Dewald Brevis
South Africa's Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Dewald Brevis
South Africa's Dewald Brevis hits a six during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, left, celebrates with captain Mitchel Santner the wicket of South Africa's David Miller, right, during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-James Neesham
New Zealand's James Neesham celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Tristan Stubbs
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs bats during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert dives to field the ball during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, looks on after playing a shot during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
