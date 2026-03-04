South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas Enter Favourites Against Kiwis In Kolkata

South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Spot in final in line as the Proteas will take on the Kiwis at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
South Africa will take on the New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 4, 2026. X/ICC
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between the dominant South Africa and a spirited New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The Proteas have had a tremendous campaign so far, having won all their matches in both the group and Super Eights stages. They have almost all their bases covered with the bowling and batting unit looking in excellent form. However, in the knockout stages, it's a different ball game as your past form doesn't count at this stage, and the team that plays better on the day goes to the next stage. On the other hand, New Zealand have had a mixed campaign so far, yet like all ICC tournaments, they somehow have managed to make their way into the knockout stage and from now onwards, the team having better control over their nerves will have a better chance of making it to the final of the World Cup.
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Weather Forecast

The weather in Kolkata for the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand is pleasant today with little to no prediction of rain.

Weather forecast for the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in Kolkata.
Weather forecast for the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in Kolkata. Weather.metoffice.gov.uk

South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Match Details

Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-Final 1

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: March 4, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Happy Holi!

Happy Holi! We are here to make the auspicious even more special with the live coverage of the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas Enter Favourites Against Kiwis In Kolkata

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From New Zealand So Far

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Performers For South Africa Including Markram, Ngidi

  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  5. Congress Shifts Gears In DMK Alliance Talks

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List