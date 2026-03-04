South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas Enter Favourites Against Kiwis In Kolkata

South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Weather Forecast
The weather in Kolkata for the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand is pleasant today with little to no prediction of rain.
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Match Details
Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-Final 1
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: March 4, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM IST
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Happy Holi!
Happy Holi! We are here to make the auspicious even more special with the live coverage of the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.