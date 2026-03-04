South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas Enter Favourites Against Kiwis In Kolkata

South Africa will take on the New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 4, 2026. X/ICC

South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between the dominant South Africa and a spirited New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The Proteas have had a tremendous campaign so far, having won all their matches in both the group and Super Eights stages. They have almost all their bases covered with the bowling and batting unit looking in excellent form. However, in the knockout stages, it's a different ball game as your past form doesn't count at this stage, and the team that plays better on the day goes to the next stage. On the other hand, New Zealand have had a mixed campaign so far, yet like all ICC tournaments, they somehow have managed to make their way into the knockout stage and from now onwards, the team having better control over their nerves will have a better chance of making it to the final of the World Cup.

4 Mar 2026, 04:45:56 pm IST South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Weather Forecast The weather in Kolkata for the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand is pleasant today with little to no prediction of rain. Weather forecast for the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in Kolkata. Weather.metoffice.gov.uk

4 Mar 2026, 04:23:57 pm IST South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Squads South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

4 Mar 2026, 04:03:32 pm IST South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Match Details Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-Final 1 Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Date: March 4, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM IST