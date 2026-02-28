Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Can The Unpredictables Pull Off A Heist In Pallekele?

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss at 6:30pm. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK's Semi-Final Qualification Scenario (Bowl First)
If Pak get a target of 120 runs, they need to chase it in 13 overs
If Pak get a target of 140 runs, they need to chase it in 13 overs
If Pak get a target of 160 runs, they need to chase it in 13.1 overs
If Pak get a target of 180 runs, they need to chase it in 13.1 overs
If Pak get a target of 200 runs, they need to chase it in 13.2 overs
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK's Semi-Final Qualification Scenario (Bat First)
If Pakistan bats first and score 160 runs, they need to restrict SL for 96 runs
If Pakistan bats first and score 170 runs, they need to restrict SL for 106 runs
If Pakistan bats first and score 180 runs, they need to restrict SL for 116 runs
If Pakistan bats first and score 190 runs, they need to restrict SL for 126 runs
If Pakistan bats first and score 200 runs, they need to restrict SL for 136 runs
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello There!
Hello cricket fans! We're back to make your weekend even better with the live coverage of the vital Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.