Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Can The Unpredictables Pull Off A Heist In Pallekele?

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The Green Shirts need to win with a significant margin to overtake New Zealand's NRR and qualify for the semi-finals

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in a must-win match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, February 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the important Super Eights fixture between PAK and SL at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 28, 2026. While Sri Lanka are already out of the tournament, it's a must-win affair for the Green Shirts as they need to win by a big margin to scrape into the semi-finals. England's win over New Zealand has given a lifeline to Pakistan, as they now need to win the match by 65 runs or more, if they bat first or chase down the target set by the hosts inside 13 overs. Much is at stake for Pakistan in this match including the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha and the T20I future of many prominent players of the team. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss at 6:30pm. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK's Semi-Final Qualification Scenario (Bowl First)

  • If Pak get a target of 120 runs, they need to chase it in 13 overs

  • If Pak get a target of 140 runs, they need to chase it in 13 overs

  • If Pak get a target of 160 runs, they need to chase it in 13.1 overs

  • If Pak get a target of 180 runs, they need to chase it in 13.1 overs

  • If Pak get a target of 200 runs, they need to chase it in 13.2 overs

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK's Semi-Final Qualification Scenario (Bat First)

  • If Pakistan bats first and score 160 runs, they need to restrict SL for 96 runs

  • If Pakistan bats first and score 170 runs, they need to restrict SL for 106 runs

  • If Pakistan bats first and score 180 runs, they need to restrict SL for 116 runs

  • If Pakistan bats first and score 190 runs, they need to restrict SL for 126 runs

  • If Pakistan bats first and score 200 runs, they need to restrict SL for 136 runs

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello There!

Hello cricket fans! We're back to make your weekend even better with the live coverage of the vital Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Can The Unpredictables Pull Off A Heist In Pallekele?

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

  3. Salman Ali Agha To Be Sacked As Pakistan’s T20I Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 - Report

  4. PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Would Be 'Effectively Doing The Job Twice' – Anil Kumble's Big Warning

  5. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  2. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  5. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  5. World Economic Forum President Borge Brende Steps Down Over Epstein Links

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons