Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Can The Unpredictables Pull Off A Heist In Pallekele?

Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in a must-win match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the important Super Eights fixture between PAK and SL at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 28, 2026. While Sri Lanka are already out of the tournament, it's a must-win affair for the Green Shirts as they need to win by a big margin to scrape into the semi-finals. England's win over New Zealand has given a lifeline to Pakistan, as they now need to win the match by 65 runs or more, if they bat first or chase down the target set by the hosts inside 13 overs. Much is at stake for Pakistan in this match including the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha and the T20I future of many prominent players of the team. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

28 Feb 2026, 04:53:32 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss at 6:30pm. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

28 Feb 2026, 04:40:11 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

28 Feb 2026, 04:30:41 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK's Semi-Final Qualification Scenario (Bowl First) If Pak get a target of 120 runs, they need to chase it in 13 overs

If Pak get a target of 140 runs, they need to chase it in 13 overs

If Pak get a target of 160 runs, they need to chase it in 13.1 overs

If Pak get a target of 180 runs, they need to chase it in 13.1 overs

If Pak get a target of 200 runs, they need to chase it in 13.2 overs

28 Feb 2026, 04:28:19 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK's Semi-Final Qualification Scenario (Bat First) If Pakistan bats first and score 160 runs, they need to restrict SL for 96 runs

If Pakistan bats first and score 170 runs, they need to restrict SL for 106 runs

If Pakistan bats first and score 180 runs, they need to restrict SL for 116 runs

If Pakistan bats first and score 190 runs, they need to restrict SL for 126 runs

If Pakistan bats first and score 200 runs, they need to restrict SL for 136 runs