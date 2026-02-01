Indian Premier League 2026 To Take Place From March 28 To May 31 - Report

The final decision on RCB's home venue is yet to be taken as Navi Mumbai, Raipur, and Pune emerged as alternate venues

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026 schedule
Indian Premier League is reportedly to commence from March 28 to May 31 amid state elections. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 is reportedly to take place between March 28 to May 31

  • The schedule announcement for IPL 2026 is delayed due to state elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam

  • RCB's home venue for IPL 2026 is yet to be finalised

The Indian Premier League 2026 is reportedly to take place from March 28 to May 31. The tentative start date of the tournament was March 26, as told to the franchises by the BCCI, but according to a recent development, the new start date is delayed by 2 days.

The IPL Governing Council is scheduled to meet next week to finalise the IPL 2026 schedule, according to a report by ESPN Cricinfo. The schedule is usually announced well in advance but this time there has been a delay as there are elections in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, whose dates haven't been announced yet.

These states hold importance for the IPL, as Kolkata Knight Riders (West Bengal) and Chennai Super Kings (Tamil Nadu) have their home grounds in these states, while Assam's Baraspara Stadium is the second home venue for Rajasthan Royals.

IPL has been conducted during the elections in the past as well, apart from the one-off incident in 2009, when the entire tournament was shifted to South Africa due to the general elections. Since then, whether in general state elections, there has been good coordination between the BCCI and the government to ensure the smooth conduct of the marquee cricket league.

Related Content
Related Content

However, during the election year, the IPL schedule has been announced in two phases, and this time also, the Governing Council is planning to do the same; however, the final call on this will be taken in the meeting next week.

RCB's Home Venue Yet To Be Finalised

Another matter of importance that is to be discussed in the Governing Council's meeting is the venue for the opening of IPL 2026. After the tragic stampede last year during RCB's victory celebrations, the franchise is in talks with the Karnataka State Cricket Association on whether to conduct their seven home matches in the Chinnaswamy Stadium or not.

RCB have narrowed down on Navi Mumbai, Raipur, and Pune as alternative venues, in case Bengaluru is not finalised.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Remain In Hunt As SL Look To Save Face; Rinku Returns For India

  2. Indian Premier League 2026 To Take Place From March 28 To May 31 - Report

  3. How Can Pakistan Qualify After New Zealand's Defeat Against England? NRR and Key Scenarios Explained

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Need Massive Win For Semi-Finals Berth

  5. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast And What Will Happen If Match Gets Washed Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Police Detain Over 40 JNU Students During March Over Vemula Act, Cops Locked Campus Gate, Say Protesters

  2. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Amongst 23 Others Discharged By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Scam

  3. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Gauhati High Court Issues Notice To Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘hate speech’ Targeting Muslims

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  2. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  3. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  4. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  5. When Survivors Speak: A System Complicit to the Core

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 